ATK is ready to compete with Kerala Blasters in an exciting Indian Super League (ISL) fight here on Sunday.

ATK, a two-time champion, and Kerala Blasters, a two-time runner-up, have a certain past in the ISL. In both cases where ATK won the title, Kochi’s team won the final.

However, Kerala has been unbeaten in the last five games against ATK, and the home team will want to turn the tables this time, especially since Kerala defeated them 1-2 in the opening game of the season in Kochi in reverse.

“In the opening game, they knew nothing about us and we knew nothing about them. In this game, I know exactly where their weaknesses are and how they score. I have a good game plan. I have never lost to ATK, so I hope for one another win, ”said Eelco Schattorie, coach of Kerala Blasters.

ATK was in brilliant shape this season. The duo of Roy Krishna and David Williams made the attack with 21 goals in eleven games a success – only behind FC Goa.

Krishna and Williams alone have contributed 13 goals.

However, Williams’ participation in this game is doubtful after suffering an injury.

“We don’t know if Williams will play. We will decide before the game. But my idea of ​​football is not dependent on individuals,” said ATK coach Antonio Habas.

Habas received convincing contributions from the Indian players, with Pronay Halder and Michael Soosairaj scoring in the final game over Mumbai City FC. Personalities like Prabir Das and Sumit Rathi have also impressed.

“I understand the Indian players perfectly. We have good Indian players. It’s easy for us. Pritam (Kotal), Arindam (Bhattacharya) and Prabir are all good players. Sumit is also a top player. He has good ideas and is a good defender. Give him a few more years that he could be on the national team, ”said Habas.

No wonder that it is in third place with 21 points and is at the top of FC Goa with a win.

Kerala Blasters also has a successful attack partnership with Raphael Messi Bouli and Bartholomew Ogbeche, who have contributed 11 goals so far. The defense, however, was plagued by injuries and inconsistencies, which only brought two wins in eleven games.

The second of these victories came in the last game, a resounding 5-1 win in which both Messi and Ogbeche found the net.

“We are the only team with seven foreigners, six of whom were injured (at some point). We fought with our defense. We also had to change constantly in midfield. I couldn’t do the same XI in two consecutive games, ”said Schattorie.

