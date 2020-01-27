advertisement

Balwant Singh remained true to his role as a super submarine, scoring a goal in added time that allowed ATK to score a single goal against NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League game at Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

With the win, ATK regained the lead in the ISL points table and replaced FC Goa from the top due to a better goal difference after the two had been tied with 27 points after 14 games.

Balwant, who came on in the 90th minute for Spaniard Edu Garcia, ended the long dead end after a corner kick, which was the last chance for the hosts in the 90th and 4th minute.

Highlights |

The first half was exciting at times, as the two teams focused on staying in the ball rather than attacking the opponent. Roy Krishna almost broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when he almost brought the ball into play. The visitor launched a counterattack a minute later, but ATK defender Agustin Iniguez blocked Andrew Keogh’s attempt.

The Highlanders continued to push for more and would have paused in the 16th minute as midfielder Lalengmawia continued his edgy attempt just to see ATK custodian Arindam Bhattacharya, who desperately dipped his fingertips.

ATK had his best chance in the 39th minute when Garcia processed a split defense pass to find Krishna free in the NorthEast box. Krishna found himself in a one-on-one situation with Roy Chowdhury and tried to flip the ball over to see how it got his legs in the way.

Arindam came back to ATK’s rescue in the last minute of the first half when he tipped a sharp header from northeastern midfielder Martin Chaves. The second session also kept goalkeepers busy at both ends before Balwant scored the winning goal.

The result: ATK 1 (Balwant Singh 90 + 4) before North East United FC 0

