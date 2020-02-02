advertisement

Roy Krishna scored a 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League on Sunday.

Edu Garcia was also included when ATK celebrated its ninth win of the season to top the ISL 2019-20 table. FC Goa is tied with ATK, but is in second place due to a lower goal difference. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, has 16 points from 14 games and remains in seventh place.

ATK fired all weapons on fire and released the flap lock in just two minutes. The visitor’s high-voltage start was rewarded when a pressurized Sandip Mandi, who made his ISL debut, played a weak back pass for Memo Moura. Krishna was aware of the situation and intercepted the loose passport, shot towards the gate and easily shot him past Subrata Paul.

Paul almost gave away another goal when he was wrong when he tried to play out from behind. The goalkeeper tried to touch and cleared the ball after receiving a back pass from Memo, but found only Krishna. This time, however, the striker sent his assignment straight back to the goalkeeper.

It was a one-way street in the first half as ATK continued to exert pressure on the defense of Jamshedpur. In the 26th minute, Edu overtook his marker and went into a one-to-one position with Paul, but the veteran custodian sped off his line and brought a decisive parade.

Jamshedpur went into the gap with a gap of one goal, but after the restart, the team suffered a massive blow when Jitendra Singh was sent off for a second straight yellow card. The home team was reduced to 10 and fought to stem the powerful ATK attack.

Edu, who was ATK’s creative linchpin in the first half, came at the end of a fine counterattack to double his team’s lead just before the hour. The Spanish midfielder initiated the counterattack by finding Krishna in front of him and then storming into the box to receive the striker’s cushioned return.

The Spaniard returned the favor when he set up Krishna within 15 minutes. Prabir Das played it to Edu, who fined Krishna to bury him past Paul. There was little Jamshedpur on it when it slipped to its fifth loss in six games.

