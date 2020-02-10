advertisement

Indian Super League club NorthEast United FC broke up with coach Robert Jarni. Khalid Jamil has been appointed interim coach.

The announcement came a few hours after NorthEast’s 3-3 draw against Jamshedpur FC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The club said in a statement: “NorthEast United FC would like to confirm that the club has separated by mutual agreement between head coach Robert Jarni and his coaching staff. The decision was made taking into account the best interests of the club and our recent appearances at ISL. “

Jarni had replaced Eelco Schattorie as manager of NorthEast United at the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

After three remaining league rounds, NorthEast is in second place from below and has the lowest number of goals in the ISL (12). The club has played 11 games without victories.

The club confirmed the preliminary change to former Aizawl and East Bengal coach Jamil. “Assistant coach Khalid Jamil will initially take on the position of interim coach before the club finds a suitable replacement.”

NorthEast have a game against Odisha (away) before the home game against Hyderabad FC and two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC comes to an end.

