advertisement

Jamshedpur FC ended its winless run on Sunday with a dramatic 3-2 win against Kerala Blasters at the JRD Sports Complex.

Bartholomäus Ogbeche scored an own goal in the 87th minute that brought Jamshedpur all three points. Raphael Messi Bouli (11th) had previously broken the deadlock before Noe Acosta (39th) went into the break. Abdul Hakku was given a second yellow card after the restart, but Ogbeche had given his team the lead. Sergio Castel (75th) also came into the score and returned to the game after six weeks.

Confidence in two consecutive wins was evident in how Kerala approached the game in the early stages. The visitor pressed up on the field and his work performance was rewarded in the 11th minute.

advertisement

MATCHING HIGHLIGHTS

Subrata Paul completely messed with a bad back pass from Bikash Jairu when he couldn’t touch the ball to save him from danger. The attentive Raphael Messi Bouli, who headed his team’s press, crashed and struck from an acute angle.

The host took a quick look at Kerala’s goal within a few minutes, but Aitor Monroy’s shot from Noe Acosta’s left edge of the box went directly to Rehenesh.

The Yellow Army continued to threaten its intensity and stormed into the last third. Messi almost doubled the lead when he came in through the middle of the first half, but Paul fell off his line to clear. The keeper also caught Tiri with his challenge and the central defender had to be removed from the field.

Jamshedpur grew into the game and put pressure on Kerala’s defense towards the end of the half. An excellent move equalized in the 39th minute. A free kick was taken against the edge of the box, from where Monroy ran a great ball into the box for Acosta, who ran behind the defense and made it to Rehenesh for the first time.

Kerala suffered a major setback a few minutes after the restart when Abdul Hakku was punished for being late behind David Grande. The defender was shown a second yellow card and his team was reduced to 10 men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, it was the visitor who scored the next goal of the game. After an excellent cross from Jessel Carneiro from the left, Bartholomew hit Ogbeche with a header, which brought Blasters into the lead again.

With Jamshedpur looking lost despite having more ball in the last third, Antonio Iriondo used Sergio Castel and hit him within ten minutes of his return after an injury. The referee punished a handball from Messi Bouli in the box and the loaned striker from Atletico Madrid remained in control and made no mistake when he scored the 2-2.

Jamshedpur’s relentless pressure in the last third paid off and he took the lead for the first time in the 87th minute thanks to an own goal. A low cross from David Grande from the left of the penalty area hit Ogbeches legs and hit, much to the delight of the home crowd.

advertisement