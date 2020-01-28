advertisement

Odisha FC are expected to keep their unbeaten record at Kalinga Stadium when FC Goa is held in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) on Wednesday.

Josep Gombau’s team had ended the winning streak in their last four games last week with a 0-3 loss to Bengaluru FC. The club has since borrowed striker Manuel Onwu from Bengaluru after top scorer Aridane Santana was ruled out for the rest of the 2019-20 ISL season.

Odisha FC is fourth in the table and a win would help consolidate their position as the 2019-20 ISL season draws to a close. Interestingly, Odisha FC haven’t scored a goal against the top three teams in four games, ATK, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

advertisement

Before the game, Gombau said: “Goa is one of the best teams in the league. We know very well how they play. Every single game we play has its own style. But we also change a few things depending on the opponent. We practiced this week and I think the boys are ready, ”said Gombau.

A win against Odisha FC would result in FC Goa returning to the top of the ISL 2019-20 table. – ISL MEDIA

On the other hand, Goa has suffered two defeats in their last two away games. The responsibility lies with Hugo Boumous, who scored six goals and assisted four times this season. Edu Bedia is also expected, which would mean more creativity for the visitor in the middle of the park.

Goa was the most successful away scorer with 14 goals and tended to improve in the second half after scoring 16 goals.

“This season is very difficult and very competitive because all teams want to win. It is a big challenge for us and we hope that we can achieve first place and win the ISL. So we’re working in that direction, ”said FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera.

Goa will strive to get all three points as it cannot afford to lose points at this stage. ATK leads the table in direct comparison and Bengaluru FC is only two points behind.

Odisha will be without Marcos Tebar, who could be injured while Shubham Sarangi and Carlos Delgado are suspended due to the accumulation of four yellow cards. In the meantime, Goa will miss out on midfielder Ahmed Jahouh.

advertisement