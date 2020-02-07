advertisement

NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC played a goalless draw at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Indian Super League 2019-20 on Friday.

After the first 45 minutes, both teams had a chance to win the game in the second half, but the game ended goalless due to the poor final.

Kerala is in eighth place in the table with 15 points, while NorthEast United, who haven’t scored in five games in a row, are in last place with 12 points.

The game got off to a smooth start in midfield when both sides struggled to find their rhythm.

Both teams lacked urgency, which was not surprising since both teams no longer fought for play-off spots.

NorthEast suffered a blow in the middle of the first half when defender Provat Lakra was injured and Wayne Vaz had to be substituted on. Both goalkeepers remained untested throughout the half.

The game’s first real chance finally came in the 41st minute when Federico Gallego selected Andy Keogh’s run after a chipped free kick, but the Irishman was unable to keep his volley on target.

Immediately before the break, NorthEast’s Subhasish Roy Chowdhury was forced to save when Moustapha Gning saw a header from Sergio Cidoncha’s free kick.

There were many chances in the second half. NorthEast should have taken the lead within two minutes of the restart when Gallego fired substitute Nikhil Kadam into the box with a brilliant pass, but Kadam’s close-range shot was saved by Kerala’s goalkeeper Bilal Khan.

A few minutes later, Cidoncha’s ball fell into the box for Gning just outside the box and his attempt was blocked by Subhasish.

Kerala continued to advance and forced another bailout from the Northeast Custodian shortly after the hour.

This time it was Halicharan Narzary who found room to shoot from inside the box, but it was too close to Subhasish.

The story of the missed chances continued when Bartholomew Ogbeche clung to Gianni Zuiverloon’s long ball in the 73rd minute and only had to defeat Subhasish, who shot from close range.

At the other end, Keogh skilfully turned towards the pass from Gallego, but sent his volley directly to goalkeeper Bilal Khan.

