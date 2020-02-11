advertisement

NorthEast United FC won another home win in Monday’s 3-3 draw against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20). The result resulted in Jamshedpur FC saying goodbye to coach Robert Jarni later that night.

Federico Gallego scored the early goal for NorthEast United in the fifth minute, while David Grande equalized at half-time.

The game came to life in the last quarter when Redeem Tlang gave NEUFC the lead with an acrobatic volley, but Noe Acosta restored parity with a good snapshot. Jamshedpur captain Memo gave his team a free kick for the first time in this game. However, the lead was short-lived when Jose Leudo found the backbone of the goal in the 88th minute to ensure that both teams went home one point each.

Here are the main topics of conversation:

1) Jarni released

Robert Jarnis first season in the Indian Super League ended prematurely when he was released by the club a few hours after the tie against Jamshedpur.

Jarni, who emerged from the playoff race in eleven games without a win, had a difficult season with the Highlanders. In his 15 responsible games, Jarni NorthEast United led to two wins, seven draws and six losses and is currently ninth in the ISL 2019-20 table.

The club confirmed that former Aizawl and East Bengal trainer Khalid Jamil has been appointed interim coach. “Assistant coach Khalid Jamil will initially take on the position of interim coach before the club finds a suitable replacement.”

2) Late goals lead to an exciting draw

For a game that appeared to be headed for a 1-1 draw, the last 15 minutes were an absolute roller coaster ride, with every goal better than the previous. Redeem started the peat festival with a breathtaking scissor kick, while Acosta followed with its own snapshot. Then came Jamshedpur captain Memo, who shot into the net with a free kick. It looked like Jamshedpur was sneaking away for the season’s second away win, but Leudo made sure with a dash of magic that he was level two minutes before the end. It was the fifth time that the two teams shared the loot after competing six times.

3) Gallego scores the first goal of the season

Gallego was one of NorthEast United’s runaway stars last season, but a crazy playoff injury in the playoffs kept him on the sidelines for almost six months. A lot was expected of him again this season, but the Uruguayan made no real impression and had not scored in 14 games.

He finally opened his season, albeit a little too late, when he turned a loose ball to take his team in the lead on Monday. He combined well with Redeem and Martin Chaves, but injured his shoulder in the dying embers of the game – which could be a problem for the team.

4) Sullen encounter

The game had a lot of fantastic goals, but also a lot of bookings. The referee, the German Dingert Christian, showed up to nine cards, all of which appeared in the second half. Farukh Choudhary’s relegation, who came on in the second half, was the hardest. He took his first booking within five minutes of his arrival and was dismissed in the 87th minute because of a second yellow card. His dismissal proved crucial when NorthEast equalized the next minute and Jamshedpur refused a rare win.

