Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United were content with a goalless draw at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. The teams were ranked eighth and ninth in the Indian Super League (ISL).

After a boring first half when chances were slim, both teams intentionally attacked in the second half, but a goal remained elusive. Nikhil Kadam couldn’t get past Kerala Blasters’ keeper Bilal Khan, while Bartholomew Ogbeche shot his shot from close range into the outside net.

Here are Sportstar’s speeches from Friday’s game.

The NorthEast playoffs are finally over

NorthEast United desperately needed a win against Kerala Blasters to preserve their grim chances of getting a top 4 spot. Half an hour after the game started, the largely empty Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati seemed deserted, as the Highlanders made minimal effort to get the ball up. There was a minute of play in the first half that got the crowd going. Federico Gallego flew a free kick towards Andrew Koegh, who pushed him down and moved away from his marker to shoot the ball at the volley that flew past the cross country.

However, these moments were sparse in a game characterized by flying duels, semi-chances and poor results. Despite the urgency in the second half of the year, NorthEast never looked like it would break the dead end

Kerala’s strikers don’t impress

Eelco Schattorie, who was suspended from the sidelines, decided to throw the dice with his starting team when he made five changes after the 3-6 loss to Chennaiyin FC, one forced and four alone. The tactic worked to a certain extent when Kerala took possession and opened several chances.

The end result was disappointing, as Sahal Abdul Samad, who took the place of the suspended Messi Bouli, had no chance during his 83-minute stay and shot twice twice. Even the club’s top scorer, Bartholomew Ogbeche, was largely missing in the second half and shot into the side shot from the distance that he was supposed to achieve. Five of Blasters’ six shots on goal also fell in the second half, although it was the best team in the first half, underlining an unforgettable night in Guwahati.

Zuiverloon and Gning the silver lining for blasters

If there were two outstanding gigs from the monotonous draw on Friday, it must be Moustapha Gning and Gianni Zuiverloon. The duo, tasked with breaking the opposition’s footsteps, did their duty and also contributed to the attack. Gning appeared in dangerous positions in the penalty area when he contributed with three of his team’s six shots on goal.

Zuiverloon, who is a central defender by trade, showed off his attacking skills with magnificent diagonal passes from behind and even threatened to score in the final minutes of the game. The Dutchman was the most creative player on the pitch. Four of his passes led to shots on goal.

