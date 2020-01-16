advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the 2019-20 Indian Super League between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

(SECOND HALF IN PROCESS)

80 ‘MILAN SINGHHH FROM MILAN SINGH! Bold shot from a distance, but the ball flies just over the crossbar. The architect of the pass was Andre Keogh, who fended off two defenders on the edge of the box to play him off against Milan Singh.

78 ‘KAITHHHHH !!! WHAT SAVINGS! Save special, special! Ninthoi, who has just been substituted, has enough time and space from a distance of 25 meters to shoot the ball into the back of the net. But Kaith would do well to save the curler.

77 ‘Replacement for NorthEast: Neuntoi- IN | Federico Gallego OUT

76 ‘CRIVELLARO !!! JUST WIDE! He has had a ball out there since resuming. Played into the penalty area and whipped the ball towards the goal. But the ball whirls from the target.

74 ‘THAPPPPAAA, HITS IT OVER! Crivellaro does well to free Chhangte in the left wing, who storms forward and approaches the sideline. He then delivers it to Thapa on the nearby post, whose angular header hits the top net.

71 ‘CRIVELLLLARO WITH A BALL, BUT SAVED! What a second half he has! Takes the ball into the box and then whips it towards the goal. The angle was narrow, but Roy did well to save on time.

Substitution, Chennaiyin: Dragos Firtulescu-IN | Andre Schembri-OUT

64 ‘- OPPORTUNITY! Lallianzuala Chhangte shoots from the NEUFC penalty area, but the shot just misses the mark! Valskis and Crivellaro banded together on the edge of the box before Chhangte attempted the goal.

63 ‘- Now Milan Singh with a bold effort! He shoots from a distance, but the attempt flies over the crossbar.

60 ‘GOOOOOOALLLL! VALSKIS DOES TWO !! After Chennaiyin made no simple entries, he scored two goals. Changed’s shot from the penalty area is saved and the ball falls to Kai Heerings. The defender falls out at the foot of the Valski and makes the most of it by pushing a brilliant curler into the top left corner.

57 ‘GOOOOOOOALLLLL AND THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE WORLD CLASS GATE BY CRIVELLARO! From the center line on the left flank, Crivellaro shoots a crack from 60 meters onto the goal and completely defeats Subhasish Roy.

54 ‘ROY WITH SAVE NOW! A brilliant counter attack by Chennaiyin and Chhangte from the right edge of the box shoots on goal. Roy gets his fingertips on the ball and does enough to take a corner.

53 ‘ANOTHER GOOD SAVING FROM VISHAL! Fingertips! Andrew Keogh quickly turns from outside the box and surprises Vishal with a whirling attempt into the lower corner. But Kaith is doing well to save.

52 ‘EDWINNN, BUT WIDE! Valskis fends off his shooters in front of the penalty area and plays it for Edwin. The incoming midfielder tries to curl the ball into the top right corner, but the ball is wide.

50 ‘GALLEGO FORCE THE SAVE! The corner of Gallego is knocked off by Kaith. The ball is then played back to Gallego on the right flank, who notices that the Chennaiyin goalkeeper deviates from his line. So he takes a gamble and goes straight to the goal. Kaith is good at scurrying over and making diving safe. Kaith then catches the ball in the next corner for the first time.

48 ‘ Good ball for the first time from Milan Singh through the center for Rupert, but Kaith leaves his line for the cleanup.

Half-time replacement for the northeast: Redeem Tlang will be replaced by Rupert Nongrum

We are ready for the last 45 of this game.

The players are back on the pitch in the second half!

Schembri could have scored a hat trick in the first half. He had so many chances in the first half of the Marina Arena. Chennaiyin started aggressively and didn’t let the visitor rest. But the host missed so many chances and that’s why 0-0 is still at stake.

A total of 9 shots, but only 5 hits for Chennai

A total of 8 shots, but only 3 hits for the northeast.

50% possession of the ball for both sides.

45 + 1 ‘LOCKED AGAIN BY GOIAN! and that’s the end of the first half.

1 minute was added to the first half

44 ‘SAVVEE! Lallianzuala Chhangte curled the ball into the box but headed off The shot from Crivellaro goes directly to the goalkeeper, who is well advised to get to the shot on time and repel the shot from the goal line.

40 ‘SCHEMBRI WITH ANOTHER MISS! Crivellaro runs into the box and really collects it with a great first touch. Schembri, who crosses the gate again exactly, cannot progress.

38 ‘GOIAN AGAIN IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME! Again, Redeem would do well to lose its defenders in the left wing and run into the box. He drops his shoulders and knocks to the left before shooting at the goal. But Lucian Goian is blocking it.

37 ‘FREE HEADER AND IT’S WIDE! Oh boy! How didn’t that go in? Anirudh Thapa’s corner from the right post in absolute peach color. Lures right next to the penalty spot and Schembri manages to head to the ball first. But he doesn’t head the ball on goal!

35 ‘Again poor in the last third! Crivellaro attempts a quick, nifty pass to the left to Chhangte from the right of the box, but the ball is too heavy to fight past the sideline for a northeast kick.

32 ‘MUCH BETTER FROM THE NORTH EAST! The debutant Keogh from the penalty area shoots the ball at Mislav Komorski, whose header falls directly on Kaith.

29 ‘SAVE FROM VISHAL KAITH! Redeem hits Jerry very well on the right flank and plays Milan Singh, who fires a shot on goal from the penalty area, but Kaith has a good defense against him.

The pace has slowed as both teams now look balanced. Thapa was good at dodging his marker, turning around and playing a steep pass on Schembri in the right wing. The striker’s flank distracts a defender and falls for a light catch on Subhasish Roy.

The host Chennaiyin started the game violently. Seven attempts have already been made and the attack has clearly surpassed the defense from the northeast. But the finishing wasn’t quite there yet. Owen Coyle will not be too disappointed with the approach so far.

18 ‘WIDEEE! Valskis frees Renthlei in the right wing, who storms forward before crossing it in the box. Rafael Crivellaro towers over his defender, but could not keep him.

14 ‘What a saving from SUBHASISH! Kai Heerings clears a cross from Valskis and Schembri heads the ball just outside the goal line. But Subhasish Roy would do well to jump right and save.

13 ‘ANOTHER MISS, this time from Schembri. Thapa drills a low, fast cross from the right wing into the box after Jerry has played on him, and an incoming Schembri can only hit her far on the left post.

11 ‘EDWIN VANSPAULLLLL … saved! Subhasish parried the shot well across the bar for a corner. The ball falls outside of the penalty area on Edwin Vanspaul, who makes a few touches before using the ball. Roy is good at jumping left and saving.

7 ‘Another chance! Valskis gets a good cross from the right into the box and the striker tries to get the first shot. But in the end he missed the shot completely.

5 ‘HOW DIDN’T IT COME? At close range! Nerijus Valskis receives a centimeter-accurate pass right in front of the gate. He only had to place it on either side of Subhasish Roy. In the end he hit the crossbar. The ball falls on Edwin Vanspaul, who passes it on to Rafael Crivellaro, who plays a nice steep pass on Lallianzuala Chhangte. He does it for Nerijus Valski.

Chennaiyin scored 29% of his goals through crosses.

4 ‘ Thapa with a cross from the left, but the ball is blocked because there was no other CFC player in the box who received the ball.

3 ‘ Lallianzuala Chhangte with a shot from the edge of the box in the left flank, but directly to the northeast goalkeeper Subhasish Roy

2 ‘ON DEBUTT BUT SAVED! Irishman Andrew Keogh is played in the middle. He takes the ball forward and forces CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith to storm his line. Keogh’s shot is saved and it’s that first corner of the game! Chaves’ corner goes towards the goal but is deflected by Crivellaro. There was a reputation for handball, but another corner. The next corner is cleared. Good rescue by the Chennaiyin goalkeeper.

We are ready to start! Let us begin!

The players lined up for the national anthem.

Some numbers from the collision:

Northeast has scored 3 goals in the distance (lowest in the league).

NorthEast is the only team to have conceded no goals this season.

Of the 14 goals Chennaiyin have scored this season, nine have fallen in their last four games.

(Courtesy of ISL)

Head to head:

10 games: CFC-2 wins, NEUFC-6 wins, 2 draws

NEW conceded 20 goals while CFC conceded 14 goals.

From the pitch E01: Here is the teaser for the full video coming out tomorrow.

Andrew Keogh, The Irishman makes his ISL debut. Milan Singh returns to XI for the Highlanders.

Start XIs:

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis and Andre Schembri

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy, Rakesh Pradhan, Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Reagan Singh, Lalengmawia, Tlang Redeem, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Andrew Keogh

Position in the points table:

Chennaiyin is currently placed 8th With 12 points from 11 games.

NorthEast United is among today’s hosts in 9th With 11 points of 10 games,

MATCH PREVIEW by Anirudh Velamuri

Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where both teams are looking for a final push for the playoffs.

Since the replacement of John Gregory, the home team’s results have been below Owen Coyle were positive. He scored seven points in five games, two more than in six games under the now deceased Englishman.

The next two games could play an important role in finding the two-time champion for a place in the top 4. After the game against the Highlanders, Jamshedpur FC will be played there, which is at the top of the table. Then tough away games against Bengaluru FC and ATK follow.

And Coyle paid tribute to the hard work he has to do. “Everyone is longing for the playoff chances and in order to do that we have to be consistent and profitable games,” he said at the pre-game press conference. “Three points are valuable because there are often more draws in the league so you can be catapulted to the table with three points.”

In the other dugout, Robert Jarni has more problems than his counterpart and is also looking for an unlikely top 4 position.

After a good start to the season, unbeaten in the first six games, the Guwahati team have only scored one point in the last four games – a form that can end a team’s season. And the Croatian admitted it.

“We lost our chance when we lost a few games in the last few seconds of the game,” he said. “But we have a young, promising team and it is an opportunity for them to gain the experience that will help them grow.”

Asamoah Gyan was injured at the end of the season. The club is expected to sign a new striker shortly. Jarni confirmed that the official announcements will be made shortly.

Only two teams have conceded more goals than Chennaiyin this season, while NEUFC have the least goals.

Team news

The home team will miss midfielder Germanpreet Singh because of a ban, but Coyle said he has “a solution” that he believes will “work very well”.

Dhanpal Ganesh was the last time in the squad at the end of last year – against FC Goa. The 28-year-old, who lacked match fitness, was able to give Coyle a boost after playing the entire match in a friendly against the B national team over the weekend.

In addition to Gyan, NEUFC will also miss Jose Leudo after he was knocked out in the game against FC Goa.

MATCH BROADCAST DETAILS

The game is shown on the Star Sports network and can also be broadcast live on Hotstar. The starting shot is at 7:30 p.m. IST.

