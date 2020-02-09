advertisement

Hello and welcome to SPORTSTARS LIVE coverage of the 2019-20 Indian Super League game between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

LIVE UPDATES:

Our reporter Anirudh Velamuri reports from the ground: There is no news yet about why Chhetri won’t start tonight. Starting with Brown seems like a tactical change.

So far, Chennaiyin has scored 16 goals in the season and conceded 10 goals in eight games in the ‘Marina Arena’. CFC failed to score two goals against Mumbai and ATK earlier in the season.

This is Chennaiyin’s 50th game at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Talisman Chhetri has scored five goals against FC Chennaiyin.

The stage is ready. It’s time to get started! – Special arrangement

Team News:

BFC: Sunil Chhetri starts on the bench when Dimas Delgado has been named captain tonight.

CFC: Thoi Singh starts for Chennaiyin, Andre Schembri is substituted in.

Start XIs:

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthleim, Masih Saighani, Edwin Vanspaul, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Subs: Karanjit Singh, Deepak Tangri, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Andre Schembri, Dragos Firtulescu, Rahim Ali

Trainer- Owen Coyle

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nishu Kumar, Juanan, Albert Serran, Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Ashique Kuruniyan

Subs: Francisco Borges, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sairuat Kima, Kean Lewis, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

Trainer- Carles Cuadrat

It is the southern derby time !!

Chennaiyin and Bengaluru will lock horns in ISL for the seventh time on Sunday. From now on, the head-to-head victories will be played in equal parts, since both teams have won three games each. BFC have conceded eight goals while Chennaiyin have conceded eleven goals so far.

Did you know? Courtesy of ISL.

No team scored more goals in 2020 than Chennaiyin’s 15 record (in five games).

Bangalore has lost its last two away games.

12 of the 19 goals that Bengaluru scored this season fell according to standards.

STAT ATTACK

Most goals:

(CFC) Nerijus Valskis is currently the second highest scorer with 12 goals.

(BFC) Sunil Chhetri is sixth on the list with nine goals.

Most clean sheets:

(BFC) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu comes first nine

(CFC) Vishal Kaith is eighth on the list two

Most templates:

(CFC) Rafael Crivellaro is second in the list six

(BFC) Eric Paartalu and Dimas Delgado fourth and fifth five each

Status in the points table:

With eight wins, four draws and three losses, Bengaluru is currently in third place with 28 points after 15 games.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, is currently fifth with 21 points from 14 games, including six wins, three draws and five losses.

Full points table:

Score table, goals scored, goal difference

CLOCK: From their first meeting in seventh grade to I-League and Indian Super League titles to Vadivelu jokes – Dhanpal Ganesh and Edwin Sydney Vanspaul from Chennaiyin FC tell in this episode of #OffThePitch everything that is fun with a sports star ,

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CesTOpJ5f70 (/ embed)

MATCH PREVIEW from our reporter Anirudh Velamuri

Chennaiyin FC host FC Bengaluru in his last home game of this Indian Super League campaign with his revived playoff chances under Owen Coyle.

The Irishman has made a remarkable impression since he replaced John Gregory. He took over a club that had only won five points and was at the bottom, and helped Chennaiyin get 16 out of a possible 24 points to finish fifth in the table, five points behind Mumbai City FC with two games in hand.

While Chennaiyin still scores the same goals (1.67 per game under Gregory and 1.63 per game under Coyle), luck has changed at the other end. After only four goals from six games (0.24 goals per game) under Gregory this season, CFC has since scored 22 goals in eight games (2.75 goals per game).

These statistics are not lost at Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat. Before the game, he said: “Chennaiyin is in a positive mood because they are also fighting for the first four places.

“It is clear that the new coach has a different kind of spirit in their game. It has made them believe more in the creative process. They have become a team that scores many goals.”

The first goal will be crucial for Chennaiyin. It hasn’t lost a game in which it has taken the lead this season, winning six games and playing three draws. FC Bengaluru, on the other hand, lost all three games in which the opponent scored the first goal.

“A lot of things are important in such games. For example, who is the first team to score? The three games we lost were pleasant when the other team scored the first goal. We’ll try to hit first, but we know it won’t be easy. “

Coyle expects an exciting, close game against the defending champion on Sunday. “We respect the champions but we don’t fear them,” he said.

“They are a strong, physical team that defends well. We are aware of their threats. To win the game we have to play very well offensively, but we know that we have to do better on the defensive too. ”

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, who has played in midfield since the game against NorthEast United, found a new partner in the middle of the park Anirudh Thapa is suspended and Germanpreet Singh has an injury.

Bengaluru, who won Paro FC in the first leg of the preliminary round of the AFC Cup, will be without Raphael Augusto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Rino Anto.

MATCH BROADCAST DETAILS

The game will be shown on the Star Sports network and the live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. The starting shot is at 7:30 p.m. IST.

