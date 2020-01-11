advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League game between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Here is our preview of the crucial match in the play-offs

Odisha FC will not leave anything to chance while competing against Mumbai City FC, possibly the most direct rival for the play-off spot in the Indian Super League, here at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

After the team of Josep Gombau started the season with away games and played a couple in Pune in the run-up to their home stadium, they celebrated two home wins in a row at Kalinga Stadium. Odisha beat Jamshedpur 2-1 before defeating Chennaiyin 2-0 in his last game.

On the other hand, Mumbai City’s run was stopped with three wins when it suffered a defeat against an ATK team in good shape in its last game. Mumbai has lost only once in the last seven games, and in this form it finished fourth with 16 points from 11 games.

Odisha was inconsistent and could not find a rhythm yet, but with 15 points is not far behind in fifth place. Odisha sometimes looked brilliant and played attractive football, but turned out to be poor in the back.

Home game for Odisha

Aridane Santana got a double when Odisha defeated Mumbai 4-2 earlier this season. Before the second leg, Gombau believed that it should give the players additional motivation to play on Odisha’s home court.

“It is a very important game for us. It is a six point game, it is for the top four. Tomorrow (Saturday) two thirds of the league will be over. We are confident we are working hard. The boys. ” are hungry and I think we can do a good job.

“I think we haven’t played home games for a long time. We played 10 away games. Coming here and getting people’s support here is great. After all, we play at home and it’s an additional motivation. That’s us. ” I’m happy to be here, ”said Gombau.

Mumbai concentrated on itself

Mumbai’s assistant coach Marco Leite believes it is important to focus more on yourself than on your opponent, and is confident that Mumbai players can do a good job against a top 4 rival.

“They have a very good team. They do simple things, but they are very effective. They have players who can balance the games, but we do too. They have their weapons and we have ours. They have good players, both foreigners Indians as well, but we. ” are not specifically concerned with one player, but with the entire team, ”said Leite.

The Indian players from Odisha, Vinit Rai and Jerry Mawihmingthanga, in particular, were outstanding players. The latter scored two goals and recorded four assists from the wings. Aridane was very effective in the attacking third with six goals and a template for his name. Add Xisco Hernandez’s technique to the midfield and Odisha has a team that can take full control of a game.

Paulo Machado’s injury is a major setback for the visitor as he plays a key role in midfield. Striker Amine Chermiti and last season’s top scorer Modou Sougou, who recently scored a double to break his duck, will look forward to crosses from Diego Carlos, who has been threatened from wide areas.

When and where to watch?

The game will be broadcast live via the Hotstar app and broadcast on the Star Sports network from 7.30 p.m.

