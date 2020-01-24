advertisement

Hi there! Good evening and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League game between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC. This is Manasi Pathak and I will keep you posted on all promotions.

26 ‘- Yasir keeps rising from the deep midfield. He passes the ball to Ralte, but Ralte’s bad grade passes the ball to Mumbai.

24 ‘- Corner for Hyderabad. Stankovic sent it for Bobo on the long post, but Bose managed to clear the ball.

20 ‘- Marcelinho tries his luck from 30 meters, but the shot goes over the post.

19 ‘- SAVE! Carlos shoots out of the penalty area after hitting the two central defenders. His shot is saved by Kattimani between the sticks when Hyderabad survives a horror.

16 ‘- WIDE! Rai crosses in the direction of the long post from the right side. It’s just out of Marcelinho’s reach and it goes out for a throw-in.

14 ‘- OFFSIDE, TARGET NOT ALLOWED! Larbi is flagged for offside. Kevyn and Larbi started, and Sarthak continued to advance things with his contribution from the right.

8th ‘- Corner for Mumbai and Larbi takes it. He sends it in, but Adil removes it. The loose ball is picked out by Das, but he sends it out of the game.

7 ‘- The game’s first real attack when Kevyn shoots a cross from the right that Kattimani can easily collect.

4 ‘- Yasir and Sarthak collide at the edge of the box, giving the visitor a free kick. Nothing is noticed that is worth it.

1 ‘ – Kicking off! The action starts in Hyderabad.

Lineups

Hyderabad XI: Kattimani; Rai, Adil, Kilgallon, Poojary; Tavora, Stankovic; Ralte, Marcelinho, Yasir; Bobo.

Mumbai City XI: Amrinder; Sarthak, Pratik, Grgic, Bose; That, Borges; Carlos, Larbi, Kevyn; Chermiti.

Game Preview (By V.V. Subrahmanyam)

After an unforgettable game in the Indian Super League, FC Hyderabad hopes to save some pride against FC Mumbai City at the GMC Balayogi Stadium today.

The bottom team from Hyderabad, which has just won one in 13 games, has had a disappointing run.

Interim coach Javier Lopez admitted that the team had conceded too many goals so far – 31 to be precise – because of a few defenses in the defense.

“But here, too, the positive aspect is that the forward line has opened up some opportunities. And the players enjoy the training sessions with intensity, high quality and focus, which is a very good sign for a team that did not play as well as expected, ”he said.

Meanwhile, Adil Khan extended his contract with Hyderabad for the next three years.

“I am looking forward to making Hyderabad my home for the next three years. I have faith in this club and its management, and I believe we will be luckier and more successful over the next few seasons,” he said.

Mumbai, on the other hand, stunned defending champion Bengaluru FC in their last game after two consecutive losses.

“The boys are more confident now. But we respect the opposition (Hyderabad), which has very good players. Our goal is to win and get into the top 4 in the points table. It’s an important game for us, we can’t make mistakes and we have to be focused, ”said Mumbai head coach Jorge Costa.

Game details

Hyderabad vs Mumbai City can be viewed on the Star Sports network and also broadcast live on Hotstar. The starting shot is at 7:30 p.m. IST.

