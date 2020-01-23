advertisement

Good evening! Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog about the Indian Super League game between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC. This is Manasi Pathak and I will keep you informed of all events of today’s meeting in Chennai.

LIVE UPDATES:

8th ‘- Thapa and Crivellaro were both stationed near the ball, but Criveallaro takes it. His left shot flies over the crossbar.

7 ‘- Chennai’s free kick from an appropriate position. Crivellaro is said to have been fouled by Gahlot. The standard situation is taken over by Crivellaro itself, about 20 meters from the gate.

5 ‘- Valskis gets the ball into the Jamshedpur box and the Chennai striker is on his side. However, the young Gahlot does his defensive duty well to keep Valskis under control by clearing the ball.

4 ‘- Great ball in the box from Vanspaul from the right. Crivellaro takes it but sends it over the bar. Good pass change between the two.

2 ‘- Chhangte wins the ball from the right wing and finds Crivellaro in the middle with a pass. Crivellaro runs the ball to his feet, but Amarjit tries to fend off Chennaiyin’s attacker.

1 ‘ – Kicking off! Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur begins.

– Our correspondent Shyam Vasudevan shared a photo of the venue. The crowd looks sparse. The kick-off takes place in less than ten minutes.

A view of the Jawaharlal-Nehru stadium in front of Chennaiyin against Jamshedpur on January 23. – Shyam Vasudevan

– Sergio Castel returns to Jamshedpur after an injury. This is a big boost for the visitor, who also has Grande at the top. This is the first time the two have played together. It looks like a 4-4-2 form for Jamshedpur. Tiri is also missing in the defense, which means that Gahlot is substituted. On the other hand, Chennai has not lost victory over NEUFC. The formation of the home team seems 4-2-3-1.

Lineups

Chennaiyin XI .: Kaith, Jerry L., Sabia, Goian, Renthlei, Crivellaro, Vanspaul, Chhangte, Thapa, Schembri, Valskis.

Jamshedpur XI: Subrata, Jairu, Memo, Gahlot, Joyner, Farukh, Acosta, Amarjit, Piti, Grande, Castel.

Match preview (By Shyam Vasudevan)

It’s been more than two years since Chennaiyin FC won more than two league games in a trot. And this run took place in the team’s ISL title campaign in 2017/18.

The club had a nightmarish season last year when it landed at the bottom of the ISL table and coach John Gregory retired in November. His successor Owen Coyle has made a remarkable turn. In their six responsible games, the Scotsman has put the two-time ISL champion on three wins and a draw, and the team has an outside chance for the playoffs.

After a refreshing 2-0 win over NorthEast United, the Coyle men meet an equally hungry Jamshedpur FC here at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium today.

Jamshedpur and Chennaiyin are both on the same boat – neither club can afford to lose points in the future.

And Coyle is aware of the challenge. “We gave a lot to do with our start. But now we’re playing well, scoring goals and giving ourselves the chance to climb the table. Jamshedpur has a good team and a great coach, but we will focus on what we can do. If we play at maximum, we have a chance to get a place in the playoffs and put an exciting end to the league, ”he said on the eve of the game.

Indeed, Coyle’s first game at ISL was against Jamshedpur, a game that ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw. The 53-year-old now looks much better and is anxious to remedy the situation.

“We should have left the game with the three points. That being said, it was a good introduction to the league. Jamshedpur comes after a big lift after beating Kerala Blasters. It was important for us that we scored goals. We have shown that we are aggressively dangerous. But we have to have a balance. I think we’re moving in the right direction, but we’re far from done. “

Jamshedpur also had a 3-2 win over Kerala Blasters last week. Coach Antonio Iriondo remains optimistic about his team’s chances despite a poor away record. “From now on, every game is like a final for us. It is true that we have a win away, but we had a couple of draws and some games that we could have won. Now the team is better back with Noe (Acosta) and Sergio (Castel). We hope that we will have more victories and that it will be better from now on. “

The Spaniard took note of the home team’s offensive performances in recent games and said: “Chennaiyin has a great offensive team. You changed the mind in matches. They didn’t start very well, but we’re now seeing them fight for the playoffs. “

Jamshedpur is strengthened by the return of ace striker Sergio Castel, but has to do without the defensive team Tiri, which sustained a rib injury in the last game. Piti will miss the game after not traveling with the team, while Chennaiyin is likely to miss Germanpret Singh, who wobbles.

Game details

Chennayin vs Jamshedpur can be viewed on the Star Sports network and also broadcast live on Hotstar. The starting shot is at 7:30 p.m. IST.

,

