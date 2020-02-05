advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstars LIVE blog from the ISL game 2019-20 between FC Goa and FC Hyderabad in Goa.

17 ‘OPPORTUNITY! Hugo Boumous, the player with the most goals among midfielders at this ISL, delivered a good run in midfield. However, Adil Khan comes to the rescue with a perfectly coordinated tackle.

14 ‘CORNER FOR GOA! Fall into the box with a leap of confidence. But Kilgallon clears it up in time. The property goes back to Hyderabad.

12 ‘SHOT! Hyderabad skipper Marcelinho is left out for a long time. But it doesn’t bother Goa Shotstopper Nawaz a bit.

10 ‘FOUL !!! Hugo Boumous makes a silly attack. Free kick for Hyderabad FC from an appropriate position. And kick for Goa.

7 ‘VERY CLOSE !!! He ran from Jackichand Singh to the counter and prevailed against Corominas with a great pass against Adil Khan. But keeper Kattimani puts his body at risk to avert the danger.

5 ‘ Neat start from Hyderabad here. You took the first steps tonight. But the team has to be extremely careful during Goa’s counterattack.

3 ‘HYDERABAD WINS THE FIRST CORNER OF THE NIGHT !! Good approval from skipper Mandar Rao Dessai. Marcelinho takes it and Kilgallon goes for the header but misses the target.

AND WE’RE ON THE WAY!

The Goa fans clearly lack Sergio Lobera. In the stadium there are huge posters with the words “In Lobera whom we trust”, “Thank you Lobera” etc.

The game starts in a few moments!

TEAM LINEUPS:

FC Goa XI: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes and Ferran Corominas.

COACH: Clifford Miranda.

Hyderabad FC XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (G), Ashish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Sahil Panwar, Mohammed Yasir, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Nikhil Poojary, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Bobo, Marcelinho (C).

COACH: Javier Gurri Lopez.

MATCH PREVIEW:

FC Goa will face its first test after Serigo Lobera’s departure when he hosts FC Hyderabad on Wednesday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20).

A win brings FC Goa back to the top of the table and strengthens their claim to the AFC Champions League.

The management decided to part with Lobera and appointed Clifford Miranda as interim coach and Derrick Pereira as technical director.

On the eve of the game, Pereira said: “I focus on keeping the team together to play as a team as always, and I focus on every single game. We have quality in the team, but our way of thinking has to be right.

“When I entered the training field, I saw that the players had positive energy given the situation. I respect these players and the way they responded to the training. Every day it was the same attitude of the players, which is very satisfactory. “

Goa was one of the most productive teams this season with 32 goals in 15 games, but also conceded the most goals conceded, 20 of the top 4 teams. Wednesday’s duel will be the penultimate home game of the season, and wrinkles need to be smoothed out before the play-offs.

Midfielder Edu Bedia remains suspended four times, but influential midfielder Ahmed Jahouh will return to give Goa a lead over the four-man defense.

FC Hyderabad has now had a tough season and only has six points from 15 games. The team needs another four points to reach a double-digit figure and avoid the worst score after 18 games in an ISL season.

Another cause for concern for the team is that they have not had a zero round this season and have the worst defensive record with 33 goals conceded. Javier Lopez’s side came into play after losing 1-0 to FC Bengaluru in which a penalty was missed.

Hyderabad, which is in its first ISL season, borrowed players in the January transfer window and also got used to greats like Souvik Chakrabarti and Hitesh Sharma.

“Hitesh is a young and smart player. He knows how we play between the lines. He has good technical skills, ”said Lopez.

Nikhil Poojary, who was impressed in the previous game, thought this was a unique opportunity to beat FC Goa and pay tribute to the now deceased Lobera. “Lobera did great things for Indian football. This is the best time to play FC Goa and this is the best time to spoil his team, ”quipped the winger.

The game can be viewed live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD from 7.30 p.m., while Hotstar provides live streaming online.

