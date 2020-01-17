advertisement

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2019-20 Indian Super League game between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC.

LIVE UPDATES

The players have found their way to the center. We are ready for the Indian national anthem. The national anthem and the usual team pictures before the game are ready. We are ready to kick off.

As we wait for the kick-off in the Mumbai Football Area, watch the sport star interview with Subhasish Bose and Amrinder Singh.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFCDZjELuZk (/ embed)

Mumbai City from XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mohamed Larbi, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti (substitutions: Ravi Kumar (Valpuia, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes)

Bengaluru FC from XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nishu Kumar, Juanan, Albert Serran, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Manuel Onwusubstitutions: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Deshorn Brown, Semboi Haokip)

preview

FC Bengaluru meets FC Mumbai City away and has the chance to end the night in the ISL table. Mumbai won the second leg 3-2, with Rowllin Borges scoring the winning goal in second half added time. It is also the clash of the best defense (Bengaluru with 7) against the team with the second worst defensive record in the league (Mumbai with 21). Mumbai lost 0-2 in a row to ATK and Odisha, both times Bengaluru had a long break between their last game and that when they won 2-0 at home against Jamshedpur FC last Thursday.

