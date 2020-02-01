advertisement

Hello and welcome to the live broadcast of the ISL game between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. I am Lavanya and I will guide you through the game tonight.

Another hour for LIVE action and we have a lot to talk about before the game. This is a derby in the south and a fierce rivalry that takes place in the back yard of a team that has some of the most passionate fans in the country. My colleague Aashin once told me about a friend who felt the stadium floor shiver when the blasters were cheered on by the Manjapada. Let’s see if there is reason to cheer on earth today.

The biggest overnight league development is this. FC Goa, who are currently leaders, have fired coach Sergio Lobera and temporarily put Derrick Pereira, the club’s reserve manager, through to the end of the season. Read the whole story Here.

Match preview

When Owen Coyle took over as Chennaiyin FC’s new coach earlier last month, his team began to falter in the Hero Indian Super League.

Now Chennaiyin (sixth place, 18 points) has three wins, scored a top 4 goal and is confident as he prepares for Kerala Blasters here at Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

But despite the 3-1 win, Coyle expects the Blasters to be a tough opponent. “Kerala has to win, we also have to win for our efforts, so I think you will see two very offensive teams tomorrow evening. It should be a great football game, ”said the 53-year-old.

“Both teams have great attackers, Messi Bouli and Ogbeche. We are aware of their threat. We have to be respectful, but we also know that if we are at our best, we can win. “

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis is the top scorer this season with 10 goals. He will be the man to be seen.

TURNAROUND STRATEGY

Coyle explained how he turned Chennaiyin around. “One of the tasks of a head coach is to believe in your players. I told them, “You can’t estimate every chance you get.” I had a career as a striker, scoring 300 goals, but I probably missed more, but I was never afraid of missing something, ”said the Scotsman.

“I told them it’s okay, if you miss it, you can go back and do it again. So you know that you have my trust. “

Meanwhile, Blaster’s assistant coach Isfaq Ahmed believes that his team (eighth, 14 points) could still make it to the semi-finals. “Anyone can do it arithmetically. You saw Odisha win four games in a row. You secured fourth place. It’s just the momentum, ”he said.

“We were also very far behind, but when we won two games in a row, everyone expected that we would secure fourth place. Any team behind the first three can qualify. If you win twice in a row, you are there. “

Game details

The game will be broadcast live on Hotstar and Star Sports from 7:30 p.m.

