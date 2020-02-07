advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstars LIVE blog from ISL game 2019-20 between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters in Guwahati.

16 ‘ Jessel takes the corner short when Seityasen hits a decent ball on the long post. The ball falls on Milan Singh, who shoots him over the crossbar.

advertisement

14 ‘ Ogbeche chases a long ball and cuts it into Sahal’s path that runs through the middle. Komorski heads for a corner of Kerala.

12 ‘ Kerala recaptures the ball after Halicharan slightly gave it away on the left. Ogbeche is circumcised by Lalengmawia, but the striker looks good.

10 ‘ Lalruatthara is pressurized by Lundeval and takes a throw-in. Gallego heads the ball straight from the center to the goalkeeper, but the flag was up.

8th ‘ Lakra commits a foul on Halicharan on the left when the referee assigns a free kick to Kerala in a dangerous area. Cidoncha stands over the set piece, but Halicharan takes it and cuts it deep. The home team has no problems with that.

6 ‘ Ogbeche shields the ball from his marker in the box and tries to expose it to Sahal, but the pass was a little faster than expected and the northeast saved the danger.

4 ‘ Lalruatthara fights Keogh on the right after being attacked by Lundeval. The referee commits a foul on Kerala. For the first few minutes it was a pinball between the ends.

2 ‘ Ninthoi throws a cross-country throw in on the right and shrugs his shoulders at the nearby post. The winger shoots a ball over the goal, but his cross is too heavy and Kerala gets a goalkeeper.

1 ‘Now it starts! NorthEast United begins the process from left to right. Ogbeche wins the ball out of range, but the host gets the ball back.

The players are on the course for the Indian national anthem. Just a few more minutes ..

Lineups

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Ninthoi, Lalengmawia, Simon Lundeval, Federico Gallego, Milan Singh, Andrew Keogh.

OUT: Reagan Singh, Wayne Vaz, Jose Leudo | IN THE: Heering’s Quay, Rakesh Pradhan, Milan Singh

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Wlatko Drobarow, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mouhamadou Gning, Seityasen Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha, Bartholomäus Ogbeche (C).

OUT: TP Rehenesh, Mohamad Rakip, Messi Bouli, Raju Gaikwad, Jeakson Singh IN THE: Bilal Husain Khan. Vlatko Drobarov, Lalruatthara, Mouhamadou Gning, Sahal Abdul Samad.

game Preview

Mathematically speaking, NorthEast United FC can still make the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs but will have to do too much in the remaining games, starting with a win against Kerala Blasters FC on Friday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati ,

NorthEast United has 11 points from 13 games and is ninth in the table. It can still get in the top four if it wins all five remaining games. But for a team that has only won two games so far, it could be difficult to win five games in a row. That may still not be enough as teams above are also needed to score points.

Last year’s semi-final, NorthEast, was affected by the early retirement of Ghanaian star Asamoah Gyan from the competition due to an injury. Since retiring, he has not scored a goal in the last four games.

“We had a lot of problems with strikers. We didn’t have a second striker. Maximilian (Barreiro) left. After that Asamoah had to go due to a serious injury and also Pana (Panagiotis Triadis). We played very well in these four games in a row but were unable to score. That is the only problem we have, ”said northeast coach Robert Jarni.

Jarni could be tempted to think about his team’s scenario when last year’s top scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche went on with them. The Nigerian striker helped the Highlanders to their first ISL play-off last season. In the summer, however, he separated from the club to switch to Kerala Blasters together with the Dutch coach Eelco Schattorie.

Ogbeche was in excellent shape with eleven goals for the team based in Kochi and also scored seven goals in the last five games. Ogbeche’s departure from the northeast has resulted in the striker scoring more goals this season than the Highlanders have scored together.

Neither Ogbeche nor Schattorie, who trained for NorthEast last season, had reason to celebrate in Kerala. The former finalist had a good chance of finishing in the top four, but those hopes had evaporated after Chennaiyin FC equalized 6-3. Kerala has conceded 12 goals in three games, six of them at home in the last game.

“That (against Chennaiyin) was not a complete defensive mistake. It was more of a single mistake, we all know what happened. We dominated the game until the 38th minute. If you make such mistakes, we have to address them. We have did our best. ” If we work on it, we have to reduce the number of mistakes that can cost you games, “said Kerala Blaster’s assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

Schattorie is still suspended for the duel against NorthEast United. However, there is some good news for Kerala as Moustapha Gning and Vlatko Drobarov start again after their suspension.

The game can be viewed live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD from 7.30 p.m. and will be broadcast live via the Hotstar app.

,

advertisement