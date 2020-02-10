advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live blog about the duel between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20).

6:45 pm: In the five games in which the two teams met, Jamshedpur had one, while the other four games ended in a tie. A first win for NorthEast today?

6:40 pm: Leudo, Reagan and Tlang return to the starting line-up for Northeast United, while Subrata Paul and Noe Acosta are canceled by the visiting team. Jamshedpur has made five changes for today’s game.

6:30 in the evening: Lineups:

NorthEast United FC – Subhasish Roy (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Ninthoi, Tlang Redeem, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego (C), Andrew Keogh.

Jamshedpur FC – Rafique Ali (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Sandip Mandi, Aitor Monroy, Memo Moura (C), Bikash Jairu, Sumeet Passi, Aniket Jadhav, CK Vineeth, David Grande.

Game preview – NorthEast United and Jamshedpur fight for their pride

NorthEast United, which emerged from the playoffs, will fight for pride here at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Monday when Jamshedpur FC compete against each other in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20).

The home team last won a game against FC Hyderabad on November 6, 2019 and have since managed four draws and six losses. His last goal in the open game was against Jamshedpur FC when Panagiotis Triadis made a late equalizer.

NorthEast’s departure in the attacking third was of concern, along with the team’s poor placement. Simon Lundevall has not got used to Indian conditions since moving from Sweden, while Andy Keogh has not been served adequately. Federico Gallego did not manage to hit like last season, while Martin Chaves did not score in 1107 minutes this season.

“I really don’t know what to say because some of the foreign players who left have played really well. It’s not easy for our new foreign players to adapt to new conditions. You have to know your teammates, you takes months to adapt to the club, ”said Jarni.

Jamshedpur also has its own problems. It started the season with two victories at home, but has had problems since then. The injuries to key players Piti and Sergio Castel exacerbated the crisis when the team struggled to score in their absence.

In addition, the only recognized central defender Tiri also suffered an injury at the end of the season.

Coach Antonio Iriondo will hope that his players can spark a spark and end their campaign at a high point. The number of minutes the young players, namely Narender Gahlot, Jitender Singh, Sandip Mandi, Amarjit Singh and Aniket Jadhav, earned was positive for the team, which would only help them in the following season.

“Obviously they are very young players, their first experience in ISL, so it is normal for them to make some mistakes. It was probably not the best for the team in terms of competitiveness, but the development of these players will be something great for the team in the future. Next year they will certainly be very important to the team, ”said Iriondo.

