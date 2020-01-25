advertisement

Hello everybody! Good evening. Welcome to Sportstar’s Live FC Goa vs. Kerala Blasters blog. This is Manasi Pathak and I will provide you with all updates from the ISL match.

Match preview

FC Goa, together with ATK and Bengaluru FC, are involved in an exciting three-way battle for the top spot in the league stage of the Indian Super League, which guarantees a place in the AFC Champions League.

The Gaurs want to set themselves apart from Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

“From now on, I think every game is a final for us and all teams in the same situation. It’s a very important game and we have to go step by step, ”said Sergio Lobera, FC Goa coach.

Kerala Blasters is also in dire need of a win as everything else against Goa will deal a massive blow to his top 4 hopes.

“The chances are still good (on the top 4). We had a good session yesterday. I don’t focus on results. I focus on the process. If the process is good, the results will come. As long as nothing is decided, we will continue, ”said Eelco Schattorie, Kerala Blasters coach.

Goa will want to go home because he wants to get back on his feet after losing 0-2 to ATK. Goa has won the last three home games and conceded only three goals at home, the least by one team this season.

Tipping the Libra in favor of the Gaurs is also the fact that Kerala has kept only one clean sheet away from home this season.

“I think Kerala has improved compared to our team in Kerala. You have found some important players for the team. Kerala lost the last game, but the fact is very important not only to analyze the result, ”said Lobera.

Lobera’s record against Kerala was exemplary. In five games, Lobera has won four and drawn one. However, there are concerns for Goa. Despite 25 goals, most by one team this season, it was a kind of mini-crisis.

In the last three games, they have scored only three goals from about 44 attempted shots. People like Ferran Corominas and Manvir Singh will try to turn this around while the impressive Hugo Boumous and Brandon Fernandes will open up opportunities.

Defensive mistakes have left Kerala a clear example this season with the previous game against Jamshedpur FC. Abdul Hakku was challenged before Raphael Messi Bouli’s handball Jamshedpur offered a way back into the game. Bartholomäus Ogbeches own goal gave the opponent a 3-2 victory.

“Goa is a team that plays football the way I would like to play it. It is the only team that plays ball-based football and has the quality to bring balls forward. Our team, I have the tools to play the same type of football, but unfortunately I don’t always have them, ”said Schattorie.

Messi Bouli and Ogbeche were in good shape in attack, scoring 13 of the 18 goals Kerala had to offer. If they find their goal scorers, Kerala will appreciate his chances on Saturday.

Game details

Goa vs Kerala Blasters can be viewed on the Star Sports network and also broadcast live on Hotstar. The starting shot is at 7:30 p.m. IST.

