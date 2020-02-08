advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2019-20 ISL game between ATK and Odisha FC in Kolkata.



LIVE: Points read ATK vs ODISHA FC



3 ‘ ATK and Odisha started at Salt Lake Stadium at a fast pace this evening.

Kicking off!



Lineups are out. Scroll down for the teams today. ATK has made two changes – Soosai and Mongil are returning to the lineup. Odisha FC has four changes.

If you want to know what happened when these two teams clashed earlier this season, check out the game review in our podcast.



Today’s teams have priorities as varied as chalk and cheese. ATK has secured both hands firmly around this playoff point and will try to set this point in stone with a win on the point table. In the meantime, Odisha will try to break hearts at Salt Lake Stadium and win the battle for the top 4.

Before we move on to the game today, take a quick look at the points and top scorers table

Lineups

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Sieger Mongil, Sumit Rathi, Armando Sosa Pena, Javier Hernánadez, Edu Garcia, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernández, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu

Preview:



The two-time champion ATK has missed the special stage in the past two seasons and is now facing the achievement of the goal if it secures a positive result against Odisha.

Coach Antonio Habas is confident that his team will go on to concede a clean sheet after three consecutive wins. “I can say that the team is in good shape and we have found the right balance between attack and defense,” Habas said on the eve of the game.

Roy Krishna’s constant performance was one of the main reasons for his team’s recent success. With Edu Garcia and David Williams, who came after a short injury break, ATK’s attack is even more powerful. “Mathematically, we are still not in the play-offs and would like to secure this position first,” said Habas.

For Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau, his team must regain the rhythm in which they have won four games in a row since matchday 10. His team has lost to defending champion Bengaluru FC and current league leaders FC Goa in the last two games in a row.

“There is no big difference between the teams in this league. If we focus, we can win every game because we know what to do and how to win, ”said Gombau. Odisha, currently sixth with 21 points from 15 games, must do his best to beat ATK, who has won five of their last six games without conceding a clean sheet.

Where to see



The game can be viewed live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD from 7.30 p.m. and will be broadcast live via the Hotstar app.

,

