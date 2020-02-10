advertisement

NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC struggled 3-3 in the Indian Super League at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Monday.

Although both teams were out of the race because of the playoffs, there was a lot of goalkeeper action and in the end it was difficult to separate the teams. Jamshedpur and NorthEast United are in seventh and ninth places.

Federico Gallego (4th), Redeem Tlang (77th) and Jose Leudo (88th) scored for the hosts, while Davide Grande (45th + 1st), Noe Acosta (82nd) ​​and Memo (85th) in the back room stood the net for the visitors.

It only took NorthEast five minutes to overcome the dead end. Ninthoinganba Meetei separated the Jamshedpur defense with a good steep pass for Andrew Keogh, whose shot was saved by goalkeeper Rafique Ali. The ricochet fell into the path of Gallego, who put the ball into the net.

The chances were slim for both sides. Bikash Jairu could have equalized for Jamshedpur after half an hour, but a bad first touch to control Aniket Jadhav’s flank allowed Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, NorthEast’s custodian, to pounce on it.

The visitor came back into play shortly before the break. Aniket won a header in the air and threw the ball into the path of Amarjit Singh, who delivered a precise cross from the right into the box. Grande climbed the highest on the far post and found the back of the net with a good header.

Both teams pursued the chance to take the lead, and NorthEast came in the 56th minute. Martin Chaves threw the ball into the space behind the defense after a quick counterattack. Keogh made the run to get the ball before the Rafique did and tried to outwit the goalkeeper who passed the goal.

Jamshedpur also had a few chances before NorthEast took the lead in the 77th minute. Chaves ran down the left flank and overtook Memo. The substitute hit towards the long post, where Sandeep Mandi’s bad header on the defensive Tlang allowed a nice volley into the net.

Jamshedpur took the lead in the 85th minute before being put back. Photo: ISL / SPORTZPICS

A tenacious Jamshedpur attack had the chance to equalize two minutes later when Vaz touched the ball in the penalty area. However, Subhasish Roy showed a good parade to keep Noe Acosta’s goal from the penalty.

Acosta was back in the middle when he received a corner kick in the middle of the box and aimed at the goal, but his solid shot hit the crossbar.

The guest finally equalized in the 82nd minute for the second time in the game. Acosta recovered after receiving the ball outside the box and unleashed a brilliant curling blow that flew past Subhasish’s extended gloves into the net.

The Northeast Defense lacked the composure to end the game, losing its coolness in the past ten minutes. Jamshedpur pressed hard and took the lead from a free kick. Memo stepped forward and launched a powerful attempt.

Jamshedpur, however, received a blow when Farukh was punished with a second yellow card for his reaction to a bad tackle. One minute after the start, NorthEast equalized. Memo was unable to clear up a routine drop in the box and Leudo crashed with a powerful hit that extended the goal to 3: 3 and completed an exciting game.

