advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League game between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC.

LIVE UPDATES

36 ‘Missed the opportunity! Nestor Gordilla misses a chance from the six yard box. He had to bend it around Francisco Dorronsoro worked his way past Shubham Sarangi. He chose the Force, leaned back a little when he hit it, and shot her over the bar from afar. Odisha lives dangerously.

advertisement

33 ‘PENALTY SAVED! Francisco Dorronsoro was busy with Odisha’s goal tonight, and he may have made his most significant contribution to date. Shubham Sarangi concedes the penalty. Bobo looks for the right corner from here, Dorronsoro makes his jump to perfection, takes two hands and pushes them to the corner.

27 ‘WIDE! Bobo shoots past the penalty area. Sahil Tavora with a perfectly weighted layoff and Bobo crossed the ball a fraction and it spun away from the goal.

26 ‘ Adil Khan shoots from a distance and sees Francisco Dorronsoro from his management. The ball sails well over the crossbar. Odisha FC relinquishes ownership near the center circle and Adil Khan has had more time than he might have thought.

21 ‘Substitution, Hyderabad FC: Rohit Kumar was dismissed and replaced by Sahil Tavora

15 ‘EQUALIZER! Aridane Santana moves from close range after sloppily defending against Hyderabad FC. Matthew Kilgallon fails with a long throw-in, the ball bounces off the chest of Gurtej Singh and Marcos Tebar saves Kamaljit Singh. The rebound then falls in love with Santana, whose first attempt after a touch by Dimple Bhagat, who tries to block the goal line, leads into the corner.

10 ‘ABOVE THE CROSS BAR! Jerry Mawihmingthanga puts the ball for Xisco Hernandez off the edge of the box for the first time. He makes the first attempt, misses his stroke and the ball flies harmlessly over the crossbar.

8 ‘OHHH. Narayan Das from Odisha FC crosses and tries to find Aridane Santana in the penalty area. It is a fraction of the hit and the loose ball finds its way to Kamaljit Singh. First big chance of the game for the guest Odisha.

6 ‘ This is a confident start from FC Hyderabad. The early goal calmed the nerves and it shows in the way the players move the ball. However, the team needs a second to allow players to play more freely.

2 ‘GOAL! Marcelinho gives FC Hyderabad a 1-0 lead. Nestor Gordilla crosses a cross from the right onto Nikhil Poojary, Poojary blocks the shot Francisco Dorronsoro, but the rebound falls at the feet of Marcelinho, who hits the bottom left corner with a crisp hit.

Kicking off: Odisha gets us on the way and plays from left to right.

The players make their way to the middle! We are ready for the Indian national anthem. The national anthem is ready and we are ready to start.

Hyderabad FC from XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Gurtej Singh, Dimples Bhagat, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Nikhil Poojary, Nestor Jesus, Adil Khan, Rohit Kumar, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira (Replacement: Laxmikant Kattimani (Mohammed Yasir, Sahil Panwar, Sahil Tavora, Abhishek Halder, Giles Barnes, Robin Singh)

Odisha FC from XI: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar (C), Aridane Santana (Replacement: Arshdeep Singh (Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Mohammad Dhot, Bikramjit Singh, Diawandou Diagne, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia)

preview

Assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo will take command of Hyderabad FC for the home game against Odisha FC. After the departure of coach Phil Brown, who was fired after his 1-3 loss to Chennaiyin FC, an immediate turn is expected. Odisha, on the other hand, has won three games and is now fourth in the ISL points table. Three points tonight will increase his playoff chances. Mehrajuddin turned to the media on the eve of the game and said, “In the next six games, players will fight for pride and prestige and work really hard for better results.” Odisha won the second leg 3-2.

,

advertisement