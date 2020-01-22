advertisement

It’s been more than two years since Chennaiyin FC won more than two league games in a trot. And this run took place in the team’s ISL title campaign in 2017/18.

The club had a nightmarish season last year when it landed at the bottom of the ISL table and coach John Gregory retired in November. His successor Owen Coyle has made a remarkable turn. In their six responsible games, the Scotsman has put the two-time ISL champion on three wins and a draw, and the team has an outside chance for the playoffs.

After a refreshing 2-0 win over NorthEast United, the Coyle men meet an equally hungry Jamshedpur FC on Thursday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Jamshedpur and Chennaiyin are both on the same boat – neither club can afford to lose points in the future.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle with goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. – Sahil Hussain I.

And Coyle is aware of the challenge. “We gave a lot to do with our start. But now we’re playing well, scoring goals and giving ourselves the chance to climb the table. Jamshedpur has a good team and a great coach, but we will focus on what we can do. If we play at maximum, we have a chance to get a place in the playoffs and put an exciting end to the league, ”he said on the eve of the game.

Indeed, Coyle’s first game at ISL was against Jamshedpur, a game that ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw. The 53-year-old now looks much better and is anxious to remedy the situation.

“We should have left the game with the three points. That being said, it was a good introduction to the league. Jamshedpur comes after a big lift after beating Kerala Blasters. It was important for us that we scored goals. We have shown that we are aggressively dangerous. But we have to have a balance. I think we’re moving in the right direction, but we’re far from done. “

Left to right: goalkeeper coach Alfonso Lacasa, head coach Antonio Iriondo and midfielder Noe Acosta. – Sahil Hussain I.

Jamshedpur also had a 3-2 win over Kerala Blasters last week. Coach Antonio Iriondo remains optimistic about his team’s chances despite a poor away record. “From now on, every game is like a final for us. It is true that we have a win away, but we had a couple of draws and some games that we could have won. Now the team is better back with Noe (Acosta) and Sergio (Castel). We hope that we will have more victories and that it will be better from now on. “

The Spaniard took note of the home team’s offensive performances in recent games and said: “Chennaiyin has a great offensive team. You changed the mind in matches. They didn’t start very well, but we’re now seeing them fight for the playoffs. “

Jamshedpur is strengthened by the return of ace striker Sergio Castel, but has to do without the defensive team Tiri, which sustained a rib injury in the last game. Piti will miss the game after not traveling with the team, while Chennaiyin is likely to miss Germanpret Singh, who wobbles.

