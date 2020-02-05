advertisement

Hugo Boumous was on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa with two goals and a submission to trigger the dominant 4-1 victory of FC Goa against Hyderabad FC.

Braces from Boumous and Ferran Corominas ensured that Goa took a three-point advantage from 16 games with 33 points. Marcelinho’s free kick in the 64th minute was nothing more than a consolation for Hyderabad, who remains bottom of the table with only six points.

The main focus was on the Gaurs after firing Sergio Lobera before the game. But Clifford Miranda’s charges started right where they left off.

Corominas had the golden chance to break the deadlock in the eighth minute of the first half when the home team started at the front foot. Boumous released Jackichand Singh on the right flank and the flank of the winger in the middle was hit directly by Corominas from close range from Hyderabad goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani.

Marcelinho tried to create something for Hyderabad when he picked up the ball near the center line before dribbling into the box after Goa’s defense. The Brazilian striker was on his own and could only find the outside network.

A minute later, Goa transformed his dominance into an opening goal. After Brandon Fernandes’s corner was cleared by Mathew Kilgallon, the ball fell on Mandar Rao Dessai, who attempted a shot from outside the box. The left-back blurred his shot, but Boumous threw the loose ball home from the box.

Marcelinho almost hit at the other end, but missed an immediate equalizer. A minute after the goal, a corner from Marko Stankovic was hit by the Brazilian with his side foot on the post.

Boumous’ good form in front of the goal continued when the Frenchman scored his eighth goal of the season just five minutes after the restart. He picked up the ball on the left flank, dropped freely into the box, and rolled a shot into the corner of the net.

Marcelinho, who was the only scorer of the score, scored a free kick after the hour. Ahmed Jahouh’s attack on the Brazilian outside the box was punished with a fantastic shot into the net through the gap in the Goa wall.

Goa was unimpressed by the goal against the onslaught and recovered his two-goal pillow within minutes. Hugo Boumous played an excellent, defense-splitting pass in the way of Corominas, who finished his run perfectly behind the defense and stroked the ball past Kattimani into the net.

The host put the game to bed after Kattimani fouled Corominas from behind and took a late penalty. The Spaniard pushed himself home from 12 meters to send the outside packaging.

