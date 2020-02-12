advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sports Stars live coverage of the Indian Super League game between FC Goa and FC Mumbai City.

LIVE UPDATES

23 ‘ Yellow card! The first of the game and the recipient is Modou Sogou. He crashes on the edge of the site as he races through the gate. He feels stumbled, but the referee thinks he’s trying to cheat on him and shows him the yellow.

advertisement

20 ‘GOAL! FC Goa replies immediately, Ferran Corominas equalizes! Jackichand Singh crosses from the right, Hugo Boumous wins the ball and prepares Corominas for the first time. The Spaniard shoots home, no chance for Amrinder Singh. 1-1

18 ‘GOAL! Rowllin Borges gives Mumbai City a 1-0 lead. However, his shot is deflected by Mandar Rao Desai, who tried to fend off the shot. The defenders of Goa FC cannot deal with the ball, then it is played directly in front of Borges, comes into the box and hits home. 1: 0!

15 ‘First shot at the target! Ahmed Jahouh tries a long distance, this time he distracts Modou Sogou and hits, but Amrinder Singh hits with ease. The distraction never let go of the strike.

12 ‘ Mourtada Fall saves FC Goa this time. Bipin Singh takes a free kick and tries to bend it into Mohammad Nawaz’s distant post. Autumn gets in the way and goes to the corner. The corner was whistled by Diego Carlos, Goa goalkeeper, but no damage was done.

10 ‘ Mourtada Fall is everywhere on the court! This time he tries to win the ball in the opponent’s half, slips in and brings down Amine Chermiti, who appears to be in great pain. The case is addressed by the referee. The foul did not justify yellow.

8th ‘ Ahmed Jahouh receives a square pass and allows a right-footed shot from a distance of more than 30 meters. Doesn’t get his knee over the ball and shoots it over the crossbar.

5 ‘ Mourtada’s case against Modou Sogou developed into an important one-on-one fight in early exchange. So far, Fall has been ahead of the game with reading the situation and when to intercept and combat it. Sogou is Mumbai’s only front row man, so his hold-up game is critical to his team’s chances of winning.

2 ‘ A few tricky fouls from Mumbai City in the early moments. This time Brandon Fernandes wins a free kick in the defensive half of Mumbai City. Midfielder Ahmed Jahouh shoots Mourtada Fall into the box. He tries to steer the header over the goal, but does not get the desired connection and is ready for a goal kick.

Kicking off: FC Goa gets us going from right to left in the first half.

The pyrotechnics go out when the players go out into the middle. The two groups of players have gathered on both sides of the referee and we are ready for the Indian national anthem. The national anthem and the usual pre-match handshakes and team photos are complete. We are only a few minutes away from kickoff.

FC Goa players have to warm up about 20 minutes before kick-off.

A view of the Fatorda stadium before kick-off.

Team News: FC Goa’s interim coach, Clifford Miranda, has made no change to the starting eleven after beating FC Hyderabad. Mumbai were Bidyananda Singh, who scored the winner against Jamshedpur FC, and Bipin Singh in the starting XI instead of Sourav Das and Raynier Fernandes.

starting team

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada case, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas (substitutions: (Naveen Kumar, Mohamed Ali, Redeemer Gama, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Seiminlen Doungel, Manvir Singh)

Mumbai City: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Mohammed Rafique, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Bidyananda Singh, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Modou Sogou (substitutions: Ravi Kumar (Valpuia, Keenan Almeida, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Surchandra Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy)

preview

An encounter that could have a direct impact on the race for the playoff spots, Mumbai City travels to FC Goa, who needs a win to intensify their search for the playoffs. With 26 points after 16 rounds, Mumbai City has to win the last two games. On the other hand, Goa is assured a playoff spot and is battling ATK to take first place in the AFC Champions League group stage for next season.

At the pre-game press conference, FC Goa interim coach Clifford Miranda said: “Playing two teams with two different motivations. It will be an intense game. There will be no room for error. It will be a difficult game for both teams.”

Mumbai coach Jorge Costa said: “It will be an open game. They don’t know how to play defensive football. Mostly because of the quality they have. They’re fighting for first place. We’re going for first four places play.” We both have the pressure to deliver. I hope the fans will enjoy the game and we’ll get the three points. “

advertisement