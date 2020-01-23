advertisement

After an unforgettable game in the Hero Indian Super League, FC Hyderabad is now hoping to be proud of FC Mumbai City at GMC Balayogi Stadium on Friday.

The bottom team from Hyderabad, which has just won one in 13 games, has had a disappointing run.

Interim coach Javier Lopez admitted that the team had conceded too many goals so far – 31 to be precise – because of a few defenses in the defense.

advertisement

“But here, too, the positive aspect is that the forward line has opened up some opportunities. And the players enjoy the training sessions with intensity, high quality and focus, which is a very good sign for a team that did not play as well as expected, ”he said.

Meanwhile, Adil Khan extended his contract with Hyderabad for the next three years.

“I am looking forward to making Hyderabad my home for the next three years. I have faith in this club and its management, and I believe we will be luckier and more successful over the next few seasons,” he said.

Mumbai, on the other hand, stunned defending champion Bengaluru FC in their last game after two consecutive losses.

“The boys are more confident now. But we respect the opposition (Hyderabad), which has very good players. Our goal is to win and get into the top 4 in the points table. It’s an important game for us, we can’t make mistakes, we have to focus, ”said Mumbai head coach Jorge Costa.

advertisement