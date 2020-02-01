advertisement

The Indian Super League club FC Goa has fired its Spanish coach Sergio Lobera and has appointed Derrick Pereira, the reserve coach, until the end of the season as interim coach.

The club sits at the top of the ISL table after 15 games, with Lobera overseeing victories against Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC before his term ended.

Lobera took over the management of FC Goa in 2017 and led the club into the playoffs in its first season. The club reached the 2018/19 ISL final, which he narrowly lost to eventual champions Bengaluru FC. However, it ended this season by winning the Super Cup.

Pereira was Lobera’s assistant in the 2017/18 season. The club later appointed him technical director, while Pereira also headed FC Goa’s reserve side in the I-League.

Previously, he was manager of Pune FC, Salgaocar FC, DSK Shivajians and Churchill Brothers.

