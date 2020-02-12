FC Goa beat FC Mumbai City 5-2 and, after a fierce encounter at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, took a three-point lead at the top of the Indian Super League on Wednesday.

Mumbai City was arguing despite the scoreline, while Goa was clinical. Rowllin Borges (18) gave Mumbai the lead before Ferran Corominas (20), Hugo Boumous (38) and Jackichand Singh (39) handed the initiative to Goa. Although Bipin Singh (57) withdrew a goal for Mumbai, Coro (80) scored again to seal the result, while Mohammed Rafique scored an own goal in the 87th minute.

With the win, Goa remains on course to reach first place in the league, while Mumbai remains four points ahead of fifth Chennaiyin FC, who played two games less.

Goa had a sloppy start to the game and gave the ball in its defensive half too often cheap gone. Mumbai took advantage and took the lead in the 18th minute. A long ball into the box was not cleared by the defenders of Goa. Subhasish Bose came to the ball and put Borges in the box, the drive took a deflection before he settled down in the back of the net.

Goa’s reaction was quick and deadly. In the 20th minute Jackichand put the ball from the right wing. Boumous managed to nod the ball forward, the Corominas scored from close range on the volley.

FC Goa to Mumbai City FC – As it happened

Mumbai tried to answer but was unable to force it to open properly. Goa gained confidence and punished Mumbai with two quick goals before the break.

In the 38th minute Carlos Pena nodded a corner from Brandon Fernandes Boumous. The Moroccan reacted quickly and steered him to the far corner to give the Gaurs the lead. The next minute Coro drove forward and pushed Jackichand into the right side, who shot a brilliant finish into the box to numb the away side.

Jorge Costa’s charges started the second half with new strength and scored in the 57th minute when Borges kept a clearance alive on the right wing before cutting it off for Bipin, whose first shot hit the net.

Mumbai pushed on and should have scored more goals. Goa’s goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz had to fend off two good saves, a long ranger from Borges and a header from Modou Sougou in quick succession.

However, Goa met Mumbai again on the counter to put the game to bed. A quick move got Boumous to get Coro into the goal, and he skilfully finished Amrinder Singh 4-2.

Mumbai’s death blow came in the 87th minute when Coro’s attempted shot was blocked. It struck Lenny Rodrigues, who slammed a cross on Rafique and deflected the ball into the goal.