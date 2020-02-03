advertisement

FC Goa has appointed former Indian international Clifford Miranda as interim coach for the current season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20). Miranda will work under Derrick Pereira, who has been appointed technical director for the rest of the season.

Pereira has been in the club for the past three seasons and was an assistant coach in 2017/18 before taking on the role of technical director last season. In this role, he led FC Goa’s youth development, with three of his teams finishing as champions.

He was also responsible for the Indian U23 selection last year. Previously, he was manager of Mahindra United and won the National Football League in his first season. This made him one of the best coaches in the country when he led Pune FC, Salgaocar, DSK Shivajians and Churchill Brothers.

Miranda was the former manager Sergio Lobera’s assistant coach this season and led the development team until last season. Under his leadership, the young Gaurs won the Goa Pro League while performing impressively in the second division and the Durand Cup.

During his active time he was one of the mainstays of the Indian national team and won the SAFF championship twice together with the AFC Challenge Cup. He was equally successful at club level with five championship titles at Dempo SC.

The Spaniard Roma Cullinera was appointed strength and conditioning trainer.

Akshay Tandon, President of FC Goa, said of the appointments: “We are confident that our coaching staff will be able to lead the team to a successful conclusion to the 2019-20 season. Derrick and Clifford have been with Goa FC for several years and have a deep understanding of the club and our philosophy.

“They showed the same with their previous performances in the first team as well as in youth.”

The trio are facing their first challenge when FC Goa take on FC Hyderabad in Fatorda on Wednesday.

