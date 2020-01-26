advertisement

FC Goa won a highly competitive 3-2 win against Kerala Blasters at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday to take the lead in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Hugo Boumous scored, and Jackichand Singh also scored to cancel the goals from Kerala’s key members Raphael Messi Bouli and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Here are the main discussion points of the game:

1) Goals, drama galore

Five goals were scored during the game and the teams showed an entertaining picture. Goa had two goals ahead at half, but two goals in 16 minutes in the second half. Boumous and Jackichand struck in the first half, but Kerala Blasters recovered in the latter with quick goals that broke Goa’s swing.

But when it looked as if the visitor had taken the procedure in hand, Boumous scored the winning goal seven minutes before the end. So Goa had the last laugh in the five-goal thriller.

2) Coro is silent, but Boumous rises

On a night when the Talisman Ferran Corominas failed to score for the Gaurs, attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous appeared as a hero for the team coached by Sergio Lobera.

With a tap-in in the first half and a volley in the second, he inspired his team to an important victory, which was two points behind the second-placed Bengaluru FC at the top of the table.

The double strike brought Boumous six goals – two less than Goa’s top scorer Coro.

3) Despite defeat, Ogbeche impressed Kerala

Although Kerala succumbed to a defeat, his striker Ogbeche showed a commendable performance. The French-Nigerian delivered an all-round performance with a goal, support and an important contribution to defense.

The striker prepared Messi Bouli for the first goal before he headed the equalizer. In the first half, Ogbeche saved Kerala with a shot on goal to block the header from Mourtada Fall. On several occasions, Ogbeche also cleared the danger of standard situations.

