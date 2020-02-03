advertisement

ATK secured first place in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) with a 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC on Sunday.

Roy Krishna was the winner of the game when he hit a double and assisted Edu Garcia against an unfortunate Jamshedpur, who was further weakened in the second half by Jitendra Singh’s conspiracy.

Here are the main discussion points of the game:

advertisement

1) Krishna puts on his scorer boots

Roy Krishna has been a blessing to ATK with its clinical finishing and craft assists this year. The Fijian striker has had major problems with the goals in the last few games, but made sure that he was always up to date and created many opportunities. On Sunday, however, he returned to the goalscoring list with fine braces.

His first goal was an opportunistic one when he focused on Sandip Mandi and defeated Subrata Paul to give ATK the lead in the second minute. He added another goal to his record when he coolly finished Edu Garcia’s muted pass in the 75th minute to seal the win. He also got support for his name when he opened Garcia’s goal in the 59th minute, rounding off a fantastic evening for him.

2) Jitendra’s red card makes Jamshedpur helpless

Jitendra Singh got a red card in the 52nd minute because of two yellow cards and two rather ruthless challenges. The home team were only 1-0 behind at the time and looked like a comeback, but the dismissal made a big difference.

The potent ATK offensive trio Garcia, Krishna and Prabir Das had plenty of room in front of them and made the most of it to score the last two goals. With Jamshedpur already struggling to contain the ATK line of attack, Jitendra should have stayed calm, even though he was aware that he was already on yellow. But his later duel from behind against Jayesh Rane saw that he was knocked out and Jamshedpur cost the game.

3) Jamshedpur’s playoff chances are almost over

Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo had said before the game that this may have been his team’s last shot in the playoffs, and the defeat has now almost eliminated their chances of progressing. The result shows that Jamshedpur remains seventh with 16 points from 14 games, and although there is a game against sixth-placed Odisha FC, it has a tough job.

The Iriondo men now play three games in a row against Mumbai City, NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC. Only victories in all these games and some beneficial results in the other games gave the team hope to make it into the playoff phase.

advertisement