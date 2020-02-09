advertisement

Chennaiyin FC host Bengaluru FC in their last home game of this Indian Super League season. The playoff chances were revived under Owen Coyle.

The Irishman has made a remarkable impression since he replaced John Gregory. He took over a club that had only won five points and was at the bottom, and helped Chennaiyin get 16 out of a possible 24 points to finish fifth in the table, five points behind Mumbai City FC with two games in hand.

While Chennaiyin still scores the same goals (1.67 per game under Gregory and 1.63 per game under Coyle), luck has changed at the other end. After only four goals from six games (0.24 goals per game) under Gregory this season, CFC has since scored 22 goals in eight games (2.75 goals per game).

These statistics are not lost at Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat. Before the game, he said: “Chennaiyin is in a positive mood because they are also fighting for the first four places.

“It is clear that the new coach has a different kind of spirit in their game. It has made them believe more in the creative process. They have become a team that scores many goals.”

The first goal will be crucial for Chennaiyin. It hasn’t lost a game in which it has taken the lead this season, winning six games and playing three draws. FC Bengaluru, on the other hand, lost all three games in which the opponent scored the first goal.

“A lot of things are important in such games. For example, who is the first team to score? The three games we lost were pleasant when the other team scored the first goal. We’ll try to hit first, but we know it won’t be easy. “

Coyle expects an exciting, close game against the defending champion on Sunday. “We respect the champions but we don’t fear them,” he said.

“They are a strong, physical team that defends well. We are aware of their threats. To win the game we have to play very well offensively, but we know that we have to do better on the defensive too. ”

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, who has played in midfield since the game against NorthEast United, could find a new partner in the middle of the park because Anirudh Thapa is suspended and Germanpreet Singh is injured.

Bengaluru, who won Paro FC in the first leg of the preliminary round of the AFC Cup, will be without Raphael Augusto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Rino Anto.

