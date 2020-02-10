advertisement

After feverish preparation for the team’s 50th home game in the Indian Super League – one in which there would still be an arch-rival – the southern derby between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai ended with a 0-0. Patt.

It was a caged affair in the first 45 minutes when both teams started cautiously and made no threatening progress in the opposing half. In the second half, both teams were more confident, but both failed to take advantage of their chances and were forced to settle for one point per capita.

Sportstar takes a look at the conversation topics of the encounter.

1] Did Bengaluru miss Chhetri?

When the lineup was announced an hour before kick-off, Sunil Chhetri, who started on the bench, surprised some with Dimas Delgado, who was named captain. The impact of his absence was clearly evident. A weak attack by the Bengaluru wasted a total of eight chances in the game.

In the first half, Deshorne Browne shot a shot past the left post. Ashqiue Kuruniyan had a quiet outing and was largely tamed by Eli Sabia on the left flank.

Udanta Singh also had a chance to score when he got a back pass from Francisco Borges in the penalty area in the 64th minute, but he lost his grip and was eventually expropriated.

The threatening attack the team is usually known for was clearly discolored without its talisman.

2] Good night for the defenders

In a night of the poor that ended the last third, it was defending both sides that made them happy. Chennaiyins Eli Sabia prevailed against Ashique in the right rear position all evening. The home team captain, Lucian Goian and Masih Saighani, interfered with important blocks and listening attempts to deny Bengaluru’s success. Edwin Vanspaul also helped with the defense tasks and proved to be crucial for the defense.

For Bengaluru Rahul Bheke made it 0-0 in the 79th minute with a shot on goal. Andre Schembri had a good view of the goal and would have found the backbone of the goal if Bheke hadn’t helped.

Suresh Wangjam had an impressive match. From two dangerous duels against Lallianzuala Chhangte in the penalty area to the refusal of Rafael Crivellaro directly in front of the penalty area, Suresh played a central role for the Bengaluru backline.

3] Lavish Semboi miss the chance

Semboi Haokip had a chance to become a Bengalurus hero on two occasions, but he missed great opportunities that would have made the difference for the visitor.

In the 78th minute he met the team that completed a volley. A long throw was made on the right and the ball awkwardly flew over the group of players in the middle and fell on Semboi. Despite the narrow angle, Semboi had a good chance of scoring, but that was not the case.

Three minutes later, at the best chance of the game, Semboi was freed with one hectare of space. He was one on one with Chennai goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, who stormed off his line to try to prevent a goal. Sembois shot succeeded in defeating a sliding Keith, but he hit the left post. Sunil Chhetri’s lively reaction to the sideline confirmed the club’s collective disappointment.

