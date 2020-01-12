advertisement

Halicharan Narzary scored the all-important goal in the second half when Kerala Blasters scored a solo goal against ATK at Salt Lake Stadium in the Indian Super League on Sunday.

In a bad-tempered game, ATK coach Antonio Habas was knocked out after a hand-to-hand fight between players and coaches when Blasters held his nerve to score three points.

Eelco Schattorie’s men got off to a strong start and enjoyed more possession, but could not get their reward when the attacking duo of Bartholomäus Ogbeche and Raphael Messi Bouli struggled to find the goal.

ATK had their first good opportunity in the 11th minute when Roy Krishna started a nice counter attack after catching a corner and ran to the penalty area of ​​Blasters. Blaster’s full-back Mohammad Rakip caught up well with the ATK striker to thwart the threat.

Krishna had another chance in the 35th minute when he finished a Javier Hernandez free kick with a tough volley. However, Ogbeche took a desperate lunge to block the effort. Balwant Singh, who took the place of injured David Williams, took a wide look at his head shortly after the restart.

A moment of negligence on the part of the ATK defense in the 70th minute gave Blasters the chance and Narzary took it with a croaky urge to goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya. The Blasters had another chance in the 84th minute, but Messi Bouli’s header was saved by Arindam.

The result:

ATK 0 lost to Kerala Blasters 1 (Halicharan Narzary 70).

