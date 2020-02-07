advertisement

Bidyananda Singh’s eye for the goal caught Mumbai City FC (MCFC), a late winner who scored the second goal at Mumbai Football Arena in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. The substitute slammed the ball from the edge of the box for the first time before solemnly jumping off.

Opportunism and athletics from team-mate Amine Chermiti ensured that the home team canceled Noe Acosta’s penalty after only seven minutes.

WHEN IT HAPPENED

Two substitutions from Mumbai coach Jorge Costa brought life to an uncomfortable game. Bidyananda and Serge Kevyn came into play in the 46th minute, the former running relentlessly and positioning himself for a shot.

MCFC was busy with the changes in the opposing half while tightening things up on the back. An exciting moment put Chermiti in the lead at the end of a long free kick as he spun into position for an overhead kick, but the ball flew past the goal.

Jamshedpur, who played the leading role in the first half, survived a fright early when Chermiti put the ball into the net from a corner. But the linesman showed with his flag that Mohammed Larbi’s corner was out of order before he went into the box.

ISL Points Table

The unrest in the MCFC defense led to a fall from Mohd Rafique to Farukh Choudhary, which resulted in the penalty.

JFC midfielder Costa turned left into a corner and sent goalkeeper Amrinder Singh in the wrong direction.

Subrata Paul, who scored the goal at the other end, was employed by the home team but proved to be capable each time he attempted from different angles. Raynier Fernandes saw a shot saved and then watched as a pass flared aside to Larbi.

Dangerous in the fast counterattacks, JFC caught the blues with a long ball from Aitor Monroy that flew into the bottom left corner so that Sergio Castel could run away with the ball. The Spaniard fooled a defender and left to find space. His first shot was blocked before the rebound was removed. Castel later found his header blocked.

MCFC equalized in the second half. Chermiti turned on his jump early to connect the header to a Diego Carlos corner when the ball fell from the bottom of the crossbar.

The rousing comeback win ensured that MCFC remained in fourth place and two points behind third-placed Bengaluru FC. JFC remains in seventh place (16 points).

