On the eve of the game, Josep Gombau asked his men to be careful when giving away standard situations. On Wednesday, Odisha FC paid little attention to his coach’s advice and conceded three times against Bengaluru FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium three times.

Goals from Deshorn Brown, who made his first start, Rahul Bheke and Sunil Chhetri gave Odisha their first loss in five games, sending BFC 25 points to the top of the Indian Super League, one ahead of ATK and FC Goa, even though they had played one more game.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC – It happened

Much of the home team’s football was reactive in the first half. But in the 15th minute it almost took the lead when an excellent setback from Udanta Singh hit Brown from the right flank, only the Jamaican could shoot from close range.

However, the 29-year-old soon made amends and scored the first goal in the 23rd minute after a free kick after midfielder Martin Guedes Brown pulled into the inner right channel. Erik Paartalu climbed up to hit Dimas Delgado’s ball and sent it into the goal before Brown pocketed it.

Perfect picture: Sunil Chhetri scores a penalty for 3-0 victory for FC Bengaluru. – ISL Media

BFC doubled the lead barely two minutes later when Bheke came out of the six yard box. Delgado turned the corner early and passed Udanta, who shuffled past a defender just before the sideline and crossed to Paartalu. The Australian hit a clean volley, but the ball bounced off Aridane Santana and fell on Bheke, who buried him with his left foot.

Only goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh prevented Odisha from being humiliated. But Guedes ended a miserable evening with another mistake by pushing Paartalu into the box to score an hour-long penalty. Chhetri converted for his ninth goal of the season and put the result into bed.

The result: Bengaluru FC 3 (Brown 23, Rahul 25, Chhetri 61) vs Odisha FC 0

