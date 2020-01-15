advertisement

It was a story of missed chances for FC Hyderabad, which even prevented a good start when Marcelinho scored the fastest goal of the season and suffered another loss – this time a 1-2 loss to Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Wednesday evening.

For Odisha this was the fourth win in a row. The home team ended up stuck with just one win from 13 games.

Thanks to Marcelinho’s brilliance, which showed great chances of using a right foot to defeat the Odisha administrator from a very difficult point of view, there was something to cheer for the sparse holiday guests immediately.

advertisement

It all started with Bobo’s diagonal cross to Nestor Gordillo on the right. For his part, he passed a cross on to approaching Nikhil Poojary, whose attempt was thwarted by goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro. But the rebound was just good enough for Marcelinho to find the goal in the 40th second of the game.

Odisha fought remarkably quickly against Aridane Santana, who benefited from a Tormund melee. Shubham Sarangi’s throw-in was held in the box by Carlos Delgado and his shot was saved by goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh, but the lurking Aridane quickly used the rebound to equalize in the 15th minute. This also resulted in Hyderabad debutant Dimple Bhagat being given a yellow card for dangerous play.

Game Highlights Hyderabad vs. Odisha

Hyderabad had a chance to push forward, but Bobo, who had a forgetful evening, was unable to convert the penalty that was deflected off the back of Sarangi’s arm in the 33rd minute after Nestro’s cross.

Ironically, it was a penalty that Odisha took the lead after Bhagat committed a serious foul on an advancing Santana who had positioned himself wonderfully for a cross. The Spaniard was just in the 45th minute to trigger the celebrations in his camp, and it was also a double blow when Bhagat showed the second yellow card just before the break.

Odisha could have scored the third goal, but was thwarted by depot leaders Kamaljit and Ashish Rai, who had kept Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Aridane from the goal.

Even in the last few minutes, Hyderabad has had the opportunity to remind fans of its reputation for scoring late goals – after 75 minutes, Hyderabad scored seven of the 13 goals this season.

But Odisha’s goalkeeper, Dorronsoro, scored a brilliant parade to fend off an excellent Giles Barnes header, and soon even Bobo’s attempt went over the bar.

In any case, it was a spirited feat from Hyderabad after head coach Phil Brown was fired and assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo took command, while new head coach Albert Roca followed the action from the stands.

advertisement