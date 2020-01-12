advertisement

The Indian Super League (ISL) debutant, Hyderabad FC, has appointed Albert Roca as his new head coach, who will be in office from the 2020/21 season.

According to the team leadership, Roca will replace Phil Brown as head coach after the Englishman’s release on Saturday. FC Hyderabad have announced that Roca has signed a two-year deal with the club that will lead the team until the end of the 2021/22 season.

According to the ISL website, Roca will advise Hyderabad’s new coaches for the rest of the current ISL season before taking on the role of head coach at the start of the next campaign.



Roca, who previously led Bengaluru FC to the Federation Cup 2017 and Super Cup 2018, was delighted to take on a challenge in Hyderabad, which is currently at the bottom of the ISL table with five points from 12 games.

“India is something special for me and I am very happy to be returning to the ISL. The road ahead is challenging and I look forward to starting at Hyderabad FC and building a strong team for the next season and beyond, ”he said in a statement on Sunday.

“The club’s intentions are big and we will do our best to be at the top next season,” he said.

The former FC Barcelona assistant coach led Bengaluru FC to the 2017 AFC Cup final, becoming the first Indian club to do so while the club finished second in the 2017-18 ISL.

“We are very happy that Albert Roca signed with the club. He has tremendous experience around the world and in Albert we have one of the best coaches in India, ”said Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC. “We look forward to working with Albert and his team and providing the best possible support,” he said.

