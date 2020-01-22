advertisement

Lithuania to Thailand via Bulgaria, Latvia, Belarus, Romania, Poland and Israel. This is the career of Nerijus Valskis, a striker who has had the life of a journeyman since his professional debut in 2005. And now he’s in India, in the race for the golden shoe, leading a team dreaming of a dream A few weeks after first place in the Indian Super League, this is an unlikely place in the playoffs.

For someone who played in some of the largest clubs in Eastern Europe, Valskis found something at Chennaiyin FC that he hasn’t always had in his career: respect.

His first trip outside Europe was in 2018 with Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC in Thailand. He matched well there and scored nine goals in fifteen games while his family – his wife and two children – lived with him.

advertisement

Here in India it is the hotel life with his family that visits from time to time.

“Life (in Thailand) is personally good,” Valskis admits. “But it’s better here professionally. And that’s important. “

Productive striker Chennaiyin missed

Former coach John Gregory complained about the lack of a second striker to relieve ailing Jeje Lalpekhlua, who had suffered injuries last season.

“Check out FC Goa, FC Bengaluru, Northeast, which had all outstanding foreign players, especially (Bartholomew) Ogbeche. The four best teams all had outstanding goal scorers last season who won games for them. We didn’t have that last year, ”said Gregory at the start of the season.

Read also | Edwin Vanspaul makes the transition admirable

Gregory was confident that Valskis would prove to be his striker with more than 10 goals per season. Although the Englishman brought the Lithuanian in the off-season, his successor Owen Coyle benefits from the striker’s good performance.

He has scored so many goals in his last eight games for Chennaiyin that Chennaiyin has had four wins and two draws.

Break the duck

Valskis scored his first goal of the season against Hyderabad FC in the 96th minute. After the first win of the season, Chennaiyin was cautioned by Hyderabad in the 95th minute the night before the striker scored the winning goal.

“I felt exhausted,” he recalls, indicating that he had nothing left to play at 1-1. “We did everything, but they wanted to take two points off us.”

“I didn’t think we wouldn’t get another chance. Hyderabad was about to counter us but we stole the ball and when Germanpreet (Singh) came up to me I knew this was our last chance. Then I scored an incredible goal! “

To his wild celebration after this goal, he adds: “I ran the whole way like Usain Bolt, although I was tired. This goal changed everything for me and our team. “

Right mentality

Valski’s appetite for goals was evident during Chennaiyins beat NorthEast United last week, His goal had already given Chennaiyin a 2-0 lead. In the 90th minute he prevailed against Andy Keogh before he flew into the box and hoped for the end of a cross. However, there was no cross and he made his teammate aware of his frustration.

Nerijus Valskis (front) celebrates after scoring against NorthEast United. – M. VEDHAN

“We always analyze the opponents and their left-back is very short and I want my second (goal),” said the Lithuanian international.

“I was sure that I could overtake him and win this ball. So I was a little angry, but it’s 2-0, so I can’t be too angry, ”he says and laughs.

While Rafael Crivellaro’s David Beckham goal rightly made headlines, Valskis’s attack was also a nice thing: an interception, followed by a left foot hit that flew into the top corner with the goalkeeper.

But for him it was the three points that mattered more and allowed Chennaiyin to stay in the fight for the playoffs.

The next step

Changing clubs every season can be a difficult prospect for players, be it physical adaptation to new coaches and teammates or the mental adjustment to new cultures. Valskis, however, came to life on the street.

“I enjoy seeing the world. I experience different cultures. If you find a country where you feel comfortable and that your team wants, you stay. Otherwise, you move, ”he says.

So will he be in Chennaiyin next season or will he pack his bags again?

“I want to stay in India. Maybe in Chennaiyin … we’ll see what plans the club has at the end of the season. If I get the chance to stay in the country, I’ll take it. “

advertisement