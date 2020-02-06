advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstars LIVE blog from the ISL game 2019-20 between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC in Mumbai.

THE SECOND HALF IS ON THE GO!

advertisement

Jamshedpur took early lead thanks to a penalty from Noe Acosta. Farukh Choudhary was hurled into the box by Sourav Das and maximally used by the other side.

Mumbai has been pursuing a comprehensive attack strategy since the start. But Jamshedpur’s defense has been watertight so far. Forty-five more minutes. Stay tuned!

THE FIRST HALF ENDS!

45 + 2 ‘ Jamshedpur wasted time in going through the first half. The Mumbai strikers are striving to win the ball back.

45 ‘Only two minutes until the end of the first half! Mumbai has completed 243 successful passes today, more than double Jamshedpurs 114.

44 ‘INJURY !! Raynier is overthrown by Jamshedpurs Farukh Choudhary. No cards. Another pause in the game. We could have a considerable amount of time to stop tonight.

41 ‘FULLY BOOKED !! Sourav Das from Mumbai City commits a foul on Aitor Monroy. The Jamshedpur player made the best of the situation.

38 ‘ With Mumbai next to FC Goa, three points are crucial for Jorge Costa men today. The team’s next home game against Chennaiyin FC could then be a virtual penalty shoot-out.

35 ‘YELLOW CARD !! One Brazilian brings another down. Jamshedpur captain Memo attacks Diego Carlos from Mumbai and enters the referee’s book.

34 ‘WHAT A CHANCE !!! Castel received a steep pass from midfield and ran wonderfully into the box. After avoiding a few duels, Grgic intercepted him. This could easily have been Jamshedpur’s second goal.

31 ‘OFFSIDE !! Chermiti, the Mumbai striker, was only a little bit ahead. Great offside trap from the Jamshedpur defense.

28 ‘THROW-IN FOR MUMBAI! Rafique will take it up close. He sends the ball to Diego Carlos, who tries to make some space and shoot a shot on goal, but Amrinder makes it easy to save.

25 ‘FOUL! Sourav That defeats Aitor Monroy with a tough duel. Sergio Castel is also out due to a pratik elbow. The much needed break for Jamshedpur, since Mumbai shows a certain aggression here.

22 ‘SAVE! A good long pass from midfield to Raynier, but Jamshedpur keeper Subrata comes out of the line to save. Could only have felt that Modou could have met Sougou at Raynier if he had been there. But he’s hurt and out.

19 ‘ Sergio Castel makes several dangerous moves in the box. After being injured, Jamshedpur had only scored two points in five games. This is how he could make the difference today.

16 ‘CLOSE !!! Diego Carlos with a long ball to Raynier, who in turn aims for a low cross into the box. But Subrata is deployed at the right time to save. Memo clears the rebound to avert the danger. CORNER FOR MUMBAI!

13 ‘ The early goal illuminated the game. End-to-end things from both teams since the start. This could be a valuable encounter that you never know.

10 ‘SHOT !!! Diego Carlos was well prepared by Chermiti in the penalty area, but his last shot misses the target.

7 ‘GOALLLL !!! ACOSTA SCORES FROM THE SPOT! Amrinder went in the wrong direction and Jamshedpur’s Spanish midfielder made no mistake at all. Jamshedpur 1–0 Mumbai.

5 ‘PENALTY FOR JAMSHEDPUR !!! Sourav Das has a very clumsy attack on Farukh Choudhary. So much drama in this game.

4 ‘IS THIS A GOAL ??? !!!! NO! It was a corner in Mumbai that Chermiti fell upon. But the linesman had already raised the flag for a goalkeeper when the ball curled up before it reached Mumbai.

3 ‘FREE KICK FOR JAMSHEDPUR! Monroy will take it and Amrinder Singh makes a direct save to keep the result at 0-0.

AND THE GAME STARTS!

For Jamshedpur FC, this match is a kind of you-or-you game. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, wants to hold its own in the top four.

The players are out!

TEAM LINEUPS:

Mumbai City FC XI: Amrinder Singh (C) (G), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Mohammed Rafique, Sourav Das, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos and Amine Chermiti.

COACH: Jorge Costa.

Jamshedpur FC XI: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Sandip Mandy, Memo Moura, Aitor Monroy, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav, Sergio Castel, David Grande.

COACH: Antonio Iriondo.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Mumbai City FC plans to consolidate its position in the top 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) when Jamshedpur FC hosts the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

Jorge Costa’s team are currently two points ahead of fifth FC Chennaiyin, and a win will give them the comfort they need. Given the fact that the last two games will be played against a fatal FC Goa and Chennaiyin, Mumbai will strive to get all three points against Jamshedpur.

On the eve of the game, Jorge Costa said: “We have to respect Jamshedpur. There are three games until the end of the regular season and we haven’t changed much and we won’t change. Sometimes we have to make small changes, but we will stick to our plan. We need three points. Every point we lose is very bad for us. We have two options: win or win. There is no other possibility. ”

Mumbai won both home games without conceding a clean sheet, and their defenses have been strong lately and have conceded only one goal in three games. Rowllin Borges was a key cog in midfield, while Diego Carlos was also exemplary after scoring the winning goal against NorthEast United.

The winger has to face the cause again as striker Modou Sougou was banned from the game after a suspension.

Mumbai is also strengthened by the fact that Jamshedpur has a poor record in away games after losing its last three away games.

Jamshedpur, who suffered a 0-3 loss to ATK, is seventh in the table with 16 points. The team hasn’t left the top 4 race entirely, but a win on Thursday could bring it up to four points ahead of Mumbai. However, coach Antonio Iriondo needs a spark from his team to change his fate. Big names like Sergio Castel and Noe Acosta have to deliver in advance, while midfielder Piti could make a comeback after an injury.

“We just want to score and create more opportunities. We have to transform opportunities. We are not working to have the ball, but to create opportunities. We are currently working on that, ”said Iriondo.

Jamshedpur was worried when the team’s defense suffered after Tiri’s injury. The team conceded eight goals in two games, most of them due to defensive errors.

“You (Mumbai) have a good balance between Indian and foreign players. You will be without a good foreign player (Sougou). But they have a good replacement. They are a compact team and if there are gaps we will try to find them, ”added Iriondo.

The game can be viewed live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD from 7.30 p.m., while Hotstar provides live streaming online.

,

advertisement