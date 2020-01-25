advertisement

Hugo Boumous thrilled FC Goa on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with a 3-2 win against Kerala Blasters.

After goals from Boumous (26) and Jackichand Singh (45), Goa only took a 2-0 lead for Raphael Messi Bouli (53) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (69). However, Boumous managed to win seven minutes before the end and hand over all three points to Sergio Lobera’s team.

The win means that Goa is two points ahead at the top of the table, while Kerala remains eighth and the play-offs are difficult to beat.

Kerala showed a lot of entrepreneurship in the early stock markets and showed self-confidence on the ball. However, it did not take long for Goa to succeed with Boumous and Ferran Corominas and to make mistakes in the Kerala defense.

Kerala continued to threaten from a great distance, and Bartholomew Ogbeche took a look at Mohammed Rakip’s dangerous flank from the right wing in the 19th minute.

A few minutes later, Ogbeche had to be vigilant in his own box to get a Mourtada Falls header from a corner.

But Goa had his lead in the 26th minute. Kerala’s defense allowed Mandar Rao Dessai to run for Brandon Fernandes’ ball. The full-back placed the ball so that Boumous could intercept it on the long post.

Kerala tried to respond to the setback through his broad men, but failed to really get the Goan defense in trouble.

Goa doubled his lead a few minutes before the break. Corominas hit a loose ball on the right edge of the box. He threw a flat cross into the box, which was distracted by Jackichand Singh’s outstretched boot in the far corner.

Kerala started the second half with renewed strength and scored a goal within eight minutes of the restart. Seityasen Singh threw a ball to Ogbeche on the edge of the box, which Messi Bouli sent with a clever shot into the goal.

With growing self-confidence, Kerala expanded his chances and put Goa under pressure. Messi almost equalized after going into the goal again while Jackichand missed a chance for Goa on the other end.

However, Kerala’s intention was finally rewarded in the 69th minute when Ogbeche remained untouched in a corner. Cidoncha’s delivery was fired by the Nigerian on the far post to reach the level of Kerala.

Kerala continued to advance when it came to winning, but it was Goa who managed to find one in the 83rd minute. Ahmed Jahouh hit Boumous with a nice ball in the penalty area and the Moroccan volley was enough to strike TP Rehenesh in the Kerala goal and trigger joyful scenes in the stadium.

