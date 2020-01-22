advertisement

In a difficult season for FC Chennaiyin, the performance of local talent Edwin Vanspaul was a bright spark in his first season at the highest level of Indian football.

Although the numbers may not tell the whole story, Edwin’s hearty performances summed up the much-needed life, which was a poor start for Chennaiyin.

Last year, Edwin was an important player for Chennai City FC in the race for the title in the I-League and gained a foothold in the Indian Super League (ISL) in a relatively short time, which only a few have managed to do so far.

advertisement

The right-back was praised for his efforts this season and committed as a midfielder in the last game against NorthEast United. He mastered this challenge well.

In an interview with Sportstar, Edwin gave an insight into the challenges of the transition to ISL and took the time to find his way around.

“It was difficult at the beginning and the level of professionalism is very high. It took me two or three matches to find my rhythm and to perform at that level. “

Trust the coach

Edwin explained the change of position for him in the last game: “At the beginning I was not sure and a little worried, but the coach was impressed by my performance during the training. The last time I played in midfield was three years ago, but the coach (Owen Coyle) made it clear that he believed in me. “

His last game performance even generated some enthusiasm when he received a national call, but Edwin isn’t ready to be influenced by such talks.

“If I get the chance to try it out, I will try to do it well, but I know that I need to learn more and perform consistently. If I go there and make a mistake, people will pull you down easily. That’s why I concentrate on my game in order to achieve this consistency for the time being. “

advertisement