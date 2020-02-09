advertisement

Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC played an entertaining, goalless draw at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Both managers made two changes in this encounter with the Indian Super League. After missing midfielders Anirudh Thapa (suspended) and Germanpreet Singh (injured), Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle selected Masi Saighani and Thoi Singh as partners for Edwin Vanspaul. His Bengaluru counterpart Carles Cuadrat, captain Sunil Chhetri and Ashique Kuruniyan, was drafted in. Rahul Bheke replaced the suspended Harmanjot Khabra.

It was a caged start to the first half and the first attack came in the ninth minute. Thoi expropriated Nishu Kumar and found Rafael Crivellaro, whose pass to Nerijus Valskis was intercepted. Two minutes later, Chennaiyin ‘keeper Vishal Kaith did well to get off his line and hit Deshorn Brown on the ball.

The game was picking up speed and the players flew into duels across the pitch. In the 17th minute, Brown used his strength to win the Crivellaro ball, turn around and just miss the post.

Bengaluru FC’s Haokip had a good chance to give his team the lead after 80 minutes, but was kicked off the post. – ISL MEDIA

A minute later found a ball over Aashique’s central defense. The winger shot past Eli Sabia and put a low cross that was intercepted by Lucian Goian. Masi wanted to clear the throw-in and headed the ball towards his own goal. A warning from Kaith parried the ball.

Chennaiyin’s best chance for the game was just under half an hour. Crivellaro evaded Albert Serran’s challenge and stood up for Chhangte. Unmarked and with the time to place his shot, the Mizoram winger went on power-over placement and shot well over the bar.

The home team’s first shot on goal came five minutes before the end. Vlaskis hit Laldinliana’s deep flank and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had to jump right to save.

Chennaiyin came out on purpose in the second half. Thirteen minutes after the restart, Crivellaro won a free kick on the right. Gurpreet couldn’t catch the cross, but Bengaluru cleared the ball.

Serran took the game’s first yellow card in the 67th minute. With a shot from Crivellaro on the edge of the box Serran slipped from behind and crashed the midfielder. Valski’s free kick bounced off teammate Andre Schembri and a good chance went begging.

The visiting team’s first goal in the second half came in the 78th minute. Bheke’s long throw fell to Thongkhosiem Haokip and the Manipur-born striker could only find the side net. A minute later an unmarked Schembri shot past Gurpreet, but Bheke returned to clear the ball from the line.

Haokip had the best chance of the game in the 80th minute. He tried one on one with the goalkeeper to place his shot out of Kaith’s range, but saw his shot bounce off the post.

The home team, reduced to ten in the 87th minute, took a point and kept the playoff dreams alive.

After 16 games, Bengaluru remains third with 29 points and Chennaiyin remains fifth with 22 points.

