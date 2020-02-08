advertisement

Roy Krishna scored a hat-trick to help ATK FC play a 3-1 away game against Odisha FC in an ISL game at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. Krishna’s outstanding performance brought the home team into the play-offs for the 50th time after a break of two seasons. The club also returned to the top of the current table (33 points) and prevailed against FC Goa due to the goal difference. The visitor’s only response came from Manuel Onwu.

The first half remained a bland affair, with none of the teams looking too eager to step on the accelerator. ATK enjoyed the lion’s share of the ball possession and could have found the seventh minute break, but Edu Garcia failed to reach the end of a cross from Prabir Das.

Highlights |

ISL ATK 3-1 Odisha FC as it happened: Roy Krishna’s hat trick brings the semi-finals to the top of the table

advertisement

After the break, things changed dramatically when ATK started finding channels to locate Krishna in the attack zone. The Fijian scored a goal in the 49th minute after a standard situation when he shot a Javier Hernandez corner home.

Thanks to a brilliant solo from Krishna, ATK’s insurance target came on the hour. He clung to a long ball from defender Armando Sosa Pena and shot through the left wing to avoid his marker Carlos Delgado. Krishna ended up showing great control as he made goalie Francisco Dorronsoro the most spectacular goal of the evening.

Krishna completed his hat trick three minutes later when he took advantage of Odisha’s broken defense and scored a perfect cross from Jayesh Rane. The completion of the hat trick brought Krishna’s personal record to 13 goals, making him high on the top scorer list.

The result: ATK FC 3 (Roy Krishna 49, 60, 63) against Odisha FC 1 (Manuel Onwu 67). (Tagstotranslate) isl 2019-20

advertisement