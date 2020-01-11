advertisement

Odisha FC defeated Mumbai City FC 2-0 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday.

After a bleak first half, Aridane Santana and Xisco Hernandez’s goals were enough to defeat Josep Gombau’s team in Mumbai City, which was beaten for the second time in a row in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. The three points earned Odisha 18 points in 12 games. It sees Odisha in the top 4 at Mumbai’s expense, two points behind.

The game got off to a slow and cautious start, and both teams compete against each other. The guest had their first chance in the 14th minute when Amine Chermiti fed Modou Sougou on the right side of the box. But no Mumbai player could bring his dangerous ball over the penalty area.

Immediately at the other end, the cross from Nandhakumar Sekar met Aridane Santana, but the Spaniard went past the head. Odisha continued to enjoy ownership and threatened from other areas. In the 19th minute, a corner from Xisco Pandemonium in Mumbai’s penalty area triggered and Pratik Chaudhuri cleared the ball after a pinball shot in the penalty area.

Odisha repeatedly spiced the Mumbai box with crosses and corners, but apart from a few half chances, she couldn’t force it to open. There were a few close calls at either end when half failed. Serge Kevyn’s blocked shot hit Sougou on the edge of the box.

But his snapshot barely flew in the 44th minute. At the other end, a blocked Xisco cross for Nandhakumar fell into the box. He worked some space for himself and pulled the trigger, but the shot fell directly on Amrinder Singh from Mumbai.

Odisha took a three-minute lead in the second half after brilliant work from Xisco. The Spaniard passed Mato Grgic and found Santana with a cut from the sideline. The striker had the simple task of dropping him off at the long post.

With growing confidence, Odisha continued to defend Mumbai, and Xisco and Santana both saw shots on goal blocked by desperate Mumbai defenders. In the 56th minute, Amrinder was forced to keep his team in the game after Santana sent Jerry Mawihmingthanga through the goal. The winger’s shot was excellently held by the custodian in Mumbai.

In the 74th minute, Odisha won with a second goal after Santana set up in the penalty area after a duel with Valpuia Xisco. Xisco made no mistake and hit with a volley to make it 2-0. A defeated Mumbai team could not make a comeback when Odisha scored a hat-trick with triumphs at Kalinga Stadium.

