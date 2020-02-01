advertisement

Indian Super League franchise company Mumbai City FC announced the signing of Keenan Almeida on loan from Hyderabad FC on Saturday.

The 28-year-old will be part of the islanders’ squad until the end of the season and strengthen Jorge Costa’s defense. Mumbai, who won 1-0 against NorthEast United FC on Friday, are on the verge of play-offs.

Almeida, who primarily acts as a right-back, can play over the line of defense and will strengthen Mumbai’s defense after the end of the season after Sarthak Golui’s injury.

advertisement

The defender made his ISL bow with FC Goa and joined him in 2015. In the next seasons he was a loan player at Salgaocar and Churchill Brothers in the I-League. He switched to Chennaiyin FC in the 2017/18 ISL season and had a successful season.

Shortly thereafter, he moved to FC Pune City, but suffered an injury early on that excluded him from the season. After Pune’s dissolution, he moved to Hyderabad.

advertisement