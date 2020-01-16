advertisement

Mumbai City welcomes defending champion Bengaluru FC on Friday to finish in the top four in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20).

After two 0-2 defeats by ATK and Odisha FC, Mumbai City still has a lot to do to regain its claim to the playoffs.

The home team is fifth in the ISL table with 16 points and has a game in hand against fourth-placed Odisha FC, which has 21 points. Bengaluru, on the other hand, has 22 points and is in second place.

However, Mumbai City will set out and know that there may be a surprise as the two teams won 3-2 earlier this season.

Bengaluru recovered after his narrow loss to ATK and secured victories against FC Goa and FC Jamshedpur. Sunil Chhetri has scored three goals in the team’s last two games and eight goals this season.

Midfielder Erik Paartalu is in excellent shape for the blues with two goals and four assists and Dimas Delgado leads the table for most passes this season. New arrival Deshorn Brown will be available for the visitor page.

“Mumbai is a team that makes it difficult for us. You are an opposing team. They pump long balls forward. You must score a goal first. When they score first, they wait and just go to the counters. So we’ll try to hit first, ”said Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat.

“The league situation can change very quickly. ATK looked good and now they have lost two games. Odisha suddenly started to improve. We have six games to play and if we’re in good momentum we can be in the playoffs. You will definitely try to get a good grade. “

After Mumbai City lost Paulo Machado due to a long-term injury, it will be a matter of confusing his midfield options to find a creative spark that can unlock Bengaluru’s difficult defense.

Amine Chermiti and Modou Sougou have scored a total of six goals and midfield service has been below average. The Jorge Costa team tried to make good use of the flanks, but overall Mumbai City’s performance in their last game against Odisha was poor.

“It’s true that we’ve lost the last two games. We didn’t deserve to lose to ATK, and the last game against Odisha was probably our worst game in the year and a half I’ve been here. It’s hard for me, I can’t explain what happened in the last game, ”said Costa.

