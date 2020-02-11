advertisement

FC Goa will continue its fight for pole position in the Indian Super League when Mumbai City FC are guests at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday.

After three wins in a row, the home team will join the game. A recent change in coaching staff, including the head coach with Clifford Miranda to succeed Sergio Lobera, has not had a negative impact on the field’s performance, as the 1-4 win over Hyderabad FC showed last week.

With 33 points, Goa has four points more than the third-placed Bengaluru FC, but is at the level of ATK, which currently leads the ISL 2019-20 table due to a superior goal difference. Given Goa’s direct disadvantage against ATK, Goa cannot afford to lose more points in the last two league games.

“Playing two teams with two different motivations. It will be an intense game. There will be no mistakes. It will be a difficult game for both teams,” said FC Goa interim coach Clifford Miranda.

Miranda added that the focus is on winning two games and seeing how the others are doing: “We have to win two games. Then we will see what happens. Our focus is on winning. I think that The team that is best positioned to get to the top is ATK: So the pressure is on them and not on us. “

Mumbai has been unbeaten for four games and most recently won 2-1 against Jamshedpur FC. However, the visiting team have a difficult season end with a clash with top 4 rival Chennaiyin FC, and a win against Goa is essential. Mumbai is currently fourth in the table with 26 points, but Chennaiyin with 22 points has a game in hand.

“It’s going to be an open game. They don’t know how to play defensive football. Mostly because of the quality they have. They fight for first place. We’ll play for first four places. We both have.” I hope the fans will enjoy the game and we’ll get the three points, “said Mumbai boss Jorge Costa.

Mumbai City has missed Paulo Machado’s injury following injury and struggled to score before the goal. New signing Amine Chermiti has scored six goals, while last season’s top scorer Modou Sougou scored three goals. The team’s defense gave cause for concern, conceding most of the top 4 goals conceded (23), making them vulnerable to Goa’s movement and precision in the last third.

