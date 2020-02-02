advertisement

Hello and welcome to the live score and updates to the Indian Super League game between Jamshedpur FC and ATK at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

LIVE UDPATES

6:30 pm: XI start for both teams:

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul, Joyner Lourenco, Sandip Mandi, Jitendra Singh, Memo Moura, Noe Acosta, Amarjit Singh, Aitor Monroy, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel.

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agustin Iniguez (C), Sumit Rathi, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Javier Hernández, Armando Sosa Pena, Edu Garcia, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna.

This is how both teams have performed so far this season in the ISL:

game Preview

FC Jamshedpur is expected to end its poor form in the Bundesliga Indian Super League if it hosts ATK at home on Sunday.

Jamshedpur, who has suffered four defeats in the last five games, is on the verge of winning a place in the playoffs. It has to win as many wins as possible for the rest of the competition.

‘Last chance’

Antonio Iriondo, the head coach, commented on the team’s chances of entering the playoffs as follows: “Yes, we believe we still have a chance to get into the playoffs. The game is probably the most important of the season because we’re playing against a great team. It’s a big challenge for us. It’s probably our last chance to fight for the top four spots. “

Sergio Castel The club is in good shape and has scored two goals in two games since returning from an injury.

Bid on the first place

ATK occupies third place in the points table with 27 points. Three points separate the first three, and ATK hopes to win on Sunday to qualify for the AFC Asian Champions League.

David Williams could play for the team again after an injury-related failure in the last two games.

This season ATK has scored 24 goals and conceded only 10 goals. Pritam Kotal, Agus and Sumit Rathi were solid in the closing stages.

Mandi is back after completing a one-off ban that would give the head coach more options Antonio Habas.

“It is very difficult to play because it is limited to stress in the last few games of the competition. This stress is sometimes not good for football. We only have four games in the competition. We want to achieve our goals and targets, ”said Habas, looking forward to the competition.

MATCH BROADCAST DETAILS

The game is shown on the Star Sports network and can also be broadcast live on Hotstar. The starting shot is at 7:30 p.m. IST.

